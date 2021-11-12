Ragland faces tough 2nd-round test against Decatur Heritage

Ragland hosts Decatur Heritage tonight at 7 in the second round of the AHSAA Class 1A playoffs. For the Purple Devils, this is the second straight season that they have made it to the second round. Ragland enters Friday's game looking to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2014.
"We've had a pretty decent year," Ragland head coach Wes Tidwell said. "We've been fairly healthy, we have missed some kids here or there at times. At this time of the year, it comes down to who is the healthiest. I feel like we are pretty healthy. We do have some guys banged up, but they are going to be good to go. We would like to play well and see what happens in that next one too."
Decatur Heritage looks to advance to the quarterfinal round for the second time in three seasons.
The Eagles (9-2) bring their high-powered offense to Ragland, averaging 43 points per game. They have also scored 46 or more points in seven straight games.
The Eagles are led by quarterback Brayden Kyle who has thrown for 2,431 yards and 30 touchdowns. Kyle also gets it done on the ground as he has rushed for 1,143 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. Last week, he accounted for seven touchdowns in a win over against Marion County.
"He is a big strong kid, and he throws it a long way," Tidwell said. "You can't give up on him, you have to keep running with him. He's pretty dangerous running the football too. He worries me more running than he does throwing it, but he can do both. He's hard to tackle, and he does a good job of keeping his eyes down the field when he does start moving around. He gets his shoulders turned and gets the ball downfield even on the run, which is pretty impressive. He's the one you have to stop if you are going to stop them."
Ragland defeated Valley Head 28-22 to advance to the second round. This was the second time this season that Ragland defeated Valley Head this season.
The Purple Devils also have been hard to stop this season offensively. Ragland enters Friday night's game averaging 35 points per game.
Ragland (9-2) is led by quarterback Owen Schall who has thrown for 2,112 yards and 32 touchdowns. Jordan Turner is Schall's top target as he has 15 receiving touchdowns on the season.
"My quarterback is a player," Tidwell said. "He finds a way to make plays. If he gets out of the pocket, he keeps his eyes downfield and finds somebody. He can sit in there and throw the football as well. He's also dangerous running it. I don't think we have run with him enough. Hopefully, these next few weeks, we can get him more involved ... Jordan Turner is one of the best players in 1A football and maybe several classifications. He is a true player. "
Schall was perfect throwing the ball last week against Valley Head as he 13-for-13 with three touchdowns. Last week, Valley Head's defense was focused on slowing down Turner, but Ragland had other players to step up.
"We pride ourselves on spreading it around," Tidwell said. "If you try to take Jordan out of the game, the other guys will step up like they did last week."
Ragland will need everyone to step again if they are going to knock off the Eagles. Tidwell said not allowing explosive plays will be one of the keys if they are going to earn a spot in the quarterfinals.
"We have to eliminate penalties, turnovers, and negative plays," he said. "We can't give them the big play. If we can prevent them from getting big plays and force them to play honest and dive the football, we will win the football game."