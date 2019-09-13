RAGLAND – Four games into the 2019 season, Ragland picked its first win – a 20-6 region victory over Talladega County Central.
Ragland’s Nathaniel Kelley returned the opening kickoff 43 yards to the TCC 46-yard line.
It took the Purple Devils nine plays to find the end zone as Josh Phillips rumbled 4 yards up the middle on fourth down-and-goal to give Ragland its first lead of the season. Jaxon Cox added the extra point to make the score 7-0 with 6:27 remaining in the first quarter.
That’s the way things stood until TCC recovered a Ragland fumble at the Purple Devil 42 midway through the second quarter.
The Fighting Tigers needed five plays to score. The big play of the drive was a 34-yard pass from quarterback Jakendrick Tuck to LaChaunt Prince to move the ball to the Ragland 7.
The touchdown came on a 3-yard keeper by Tuck with 4:30 remaining before halftime. The two-point try failed as Ragland’s Kaeden Cotton intercepted Tuck’s pass in the end zone.
Leading 7-6, Ragland added to its advantage with time running out in the first half.
The Purple Devils marched 65 yards in six plays. The key play was a 43-yard pass from quarterback Owen Schall to receiver Kentrell Tucker. Four plays later, Schall hooked up with Kelley for a 23-yard touchdown. The extra point was no good, and the halftime lead for Ragland was 13-6.
Interceptions, punts, and fumbles were all part of the third quarter.
A TCC fumble deep inside Tiger territory led to Ragland’s next score. The Purple Devils moved 11 yards in three plays, with the touchdown coming on a 7-yard strike from Schall to Montana Campbell. Cox added the PAT to make it 20-7 with 45 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
With the win, Ragland improves to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in region play. The Purple Devils will attempt to make it two straight when they travel to Pell City on Friday to take on Victory Christian.
The Fighting Tigers fell to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the region. They will play their first home game next Friday, when they host Winterboro.
