Ragland boys down Ranburne

The visiting Ragland Purple Devils improved to 2-2 with a 64-53 victory over the Ranburne Bulldogs last week.
The Purple Devils were on top 17-15 after the first quarter and increased the lead to 34-23 at intermission.
Josh Phillips was one of three Ragland players who scored in double figures, pumping in 19 points. C.J. Lawler netted 18, while Jordan Turner closed with 17. Lawler also had seven steals and six assists.
Phillips, Turner and Matt Trammell led the team with eight rebounds apiece. Trammell scored five points. Kentrell Turner chipped in four, while Owen Schall had one.
Ragland coach Andy Eden said it was a good road win for his squad.
“We also made improvements on both offense and defense from our first three games,” Eden said. “If we continue to play together and develop chemistry, we can have a successful season.”