Ragland boys collect wins over Victory and Ashville

The Ragland boys have opened the 2021 basketball season with a perfect 2-0 record with wins over the Victory Christian Lions and Ashville Bulldogs.
Ragland 59, Victory Christian 34: Three Purple Devil players scored in double figures to lead Ragland over Victory Christian. Javaris Turner, Kentrell Turner and Braxton Layton all scored 12 points each to lead the Purple Devils.
Ragland led 14-7 after the first quarter and increased the lead to 28-10 by halftime. By the end of the third quarter, the Purple Devils were on top 45-18.
Also scoring for Ragland were Jordan Turner with eight points, D.J. Turner with seven points, Ezra Hill with six points and Jaden Isbell with two points.
Leading the Lions was Shephard Sergeant with 11 points. Williams Heuter added eight points, while Payton Scott netted six points. Billy Davenport contributed five points, while Cody Blackmon had four.
Ragland head coach Andy Eden said he was happy to get a win in the first game of the season.
“This was a win against a very good Victory Christian team,” Eden said. “I was proud of our effort and hustle. But we have to continue to work on our execution on offense and defense to get where we want to be as a team.”
Ragland 56, Ashville 42: The Purple Devils played their first home game of the season in front of a packed house and defeated the Bulldogs to improve to 2-0.
Ragland led 17-12 after the first period and continued to increase the lead after each period. By halftime, the Purple Devil lead was 29-22, and by the end of the third stanza, the lead was 42-32.
Kentrell Turner led Ragland with 14 points with 10 coming in the first half. Layton added 13 points while D.J. Turner finished with 11 points. Jordan Turner pumped in eight points while Hill and Javaris Turner scored five points each.
Ashville had two players in double figures as Ashton Vann scored 14 points and Jacob Wilson added 12 points. Bruce Pantoja totaled five points while Chandler McGinnis, Jonah Carden and Justin Jones all netted three points each. Elijah Turner finished the game with two points.
Eden said he was happy to get a win at home against a well-coached and much improved Ashville team.
“I was proud of our effort and hustle,” Eden said. “If we continue to improve, we have a chance to have a good team as we get into area play.”