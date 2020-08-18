Races for mayor, 2 council seats on next week’s ballot in Munford (with photos)

MUNFORD -- With municipal elections coming up Tuesday, Aug. 25, The Daily Home asked local candidates to submit some information about themselves and answer some questions.
The questions were the same for all candidates.
Below is information on the candidates for Munford and their answers to four questions.
Mayor
JO ANN FAMBROUGH
Jo Ann Fambrough is seeking the office of mayor for a second term. After high school, she worked with Medline for 25 years and retired as a plant manager. She has two children, David Parnell and Cindy Jo Oliver, and two grandchildren, Kaitlyn Parnell and Cheyenne Oliver.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
Too many projects, not enough money. I think that we will have to go as far as we can with the money we have and always keep the town of Munford’s best interest in our minds and hearts.
Why are you the right person for this job?
I think because of my experience in management.
Think about the current administration. What has it done well, and where has it been lacking?
Well, I think the present administration has always tried to do the best job for the town, but we go back to the same thing, ”money”.
If elected, what is the first priority for your term?
Complete our Veteran Park. We have been working on this project for a long time. It’s time to complete this project!
SHANE TURNER
Efforts to obtain information from Mr. Turner were unsuccessful
Council Place 2
ELAINE STEPHENS
Elaine Stephes is a candidate for Munford Town Council Place 2. A graduate of Munford High School, she was certified as a cosmetologist and owned a beauty salon before going to work in the finance and banking industry. She is the mother of former Talladega County Commissioner Duane Stephens and serves on the Munford Senior Advisory Committee.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
The biggest challenge is to keep the town of Munford moving in the right direction on matters that are unresolved and new issues that may arise. We will meet the challenge by working together to make the town a better community for its citizens.
Why are you the right person for this job?
My experience of 30 years in the banking and financial services industry will be an asset. I have been a business owner and have held positions with various civic clubs and organizations in the community. Currently, I serve on the Munford Senior Citizens Advisory Board, where I have held the position of treasurer for the last five years.
Think about the current administration. What has it done well, and where has it been lacking?
They have worked on numerous projects that were needed for the town and have worked to resolve projects that have been well for the town.
If elected, what is the first priority for your term?
As a member of the Town Council, we work together as a collective group and not as individual members. I will do the best job that I can for the citizens of Munford, working with the mayor, my fellow council members and town employees to serve the citizens of Munford.
JEREMY WATTS
My name is Jeremy M. Watts and I’m running for Munford City Council Seat 2. I’m a Munford High School graduate, Class of 1993. Since high school, I’ve made a career as a machinist for Synaflex Rubber Company. I’ve been married to the love of my life, Jamie Watts, for the last 22 years. She’s a teacher at Munford Middle School and a wonderful mother to our two children, Tyler and Brittany. We’ve both been active in the community since our kids were little. I’ve personally held multiple positions of leadership in the Munford community over the years, ranging from being on the Budget and Finance Committee at my church to baseball coach and member of the board for Munford’s recreational baseball program. I sincerely love this city and I hope you will consider voting me as your representative for Munford City Council.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
The biggest obstacle Munford faces is a lack of revenue. In order for us to tackle the other challenges present in our community, we must first have access to adequate funds. We cannot expect to improve our Police Department or provide a place for children to play if we don’t have the funding to back these projects. If I’m elected, I will work to create an incentive program to encourage businesses to open in Munford. This plan will allow money to flow throughout our community and create new jobs in the process.
Why are you the right person for this job?
I’ve been an active member of this community for a long time. I have years of experience as a leader in the church and have served as a member of the board for Munford’s recreational baseball program. I’ve lived here my entire life, and there is nothing I want more than to see our community flourish. I know this city; I know the people that live here and I have a plan to turn Munford into a place we can all be proud of.
Think about the current administration. What has it done well, and where has it been lacking?
The current administration has done a great job of supporting our city. They’ve provided major contributions to the city’s youth athletics program and have supplied Munford with several grants in the past few years. However, I do not agree with all of the financial decisions that have been made. I would like to see the majority of funds used on items that would be beneficial to the entire community.
If elected, what is the first priority for your term?
My first priority is to create a system where the council can share information with the community and the people can voice their ideas and opinions. There is currently no system in place for the citizens of Munford to find out what events are taking place, see how their tax dollars are being spent or to make sure their voices are heard. Once I’m elected, I will work towards creating a platform where all of this information is readily available and we can finally hear what the people have to say.
City Council Place 5
MOLLIE LEGGITT
My name is Mollie Leggitt. I am seeking election for Town Council Seat 5 for Munford. I am attending JSU, pursuing my bachelor’s degree in history with a minor in geography. I am a volunteer search angel in genetic genealogy. I have been married to my husband, Michael, for over 10 years, and we have three children together.
What is the biggest challenge facing your municipality in the next four years, and how do you anticipate meeting that challenge?
I believe the most significant challenge Munford faces is the decline in economic growth. I plan to meet this challenge by helping to bring the town’s critical infrastructure up to the current standards and proposing to provide incentives to stimulate the progression for our town.
Why are you the right person for this job?
As a native of Munford, I care deeply about the town and those in it. I left to join the Army at a young age and learned valuable skills that I believe would make me the best candidate for the position. I believe that I can help Munford grow and ensure the residents of Munford are taken care of and their voices heard.
Think about the current administration. What has it done well, and where has it been lacking?
The current administration has done well in expanding the police force. They have also made an excellent addition to our town’s library; however, the administration has lacked the ability to complete tasks promptly. Residents have been forced to wait for improvements to be made, and those enhancements have not been prioritized appropriately.
If elected, what is the first priority for your term?
If I am elected, my priority is to improve transparency between the township and its residents, while also working with the other elected officials to improve the town’s economic stability.
WADE CHAMPION
Efforts to obtain information from Mr. Champion were unsuccessful.