TALLADEGA -- There will be one or two members of the incumbent Talladega City Council returning to office in November.
Incumbent and Council President Dr. Horace Patterson was easily elected to an eighth term on the council, winning 425 votes or 66.61 percent Tuesday. Challengers Dudley Gail Montgomery and Rodger Gunter got 118 votes and 95 votes, respectively, for 18.5 percent and 14.89 percent, respectively.
According to Talladega City Manager Beth Cheeks, there are 20 provisional ballots for Ward 1 (17 absentee and three from the polling place), not nearly enough to affect the outcome of the race.
“I am deeply appreciative to all my loyal supporters in Ward 1,” Patterson said Tuesday evening. “It is my great privilege to able to continue to serve them.”
In Ward 3, incumbent David Street will face a runoff against challenger Joseph K. Power in October.
Power won 236 votes in Ward 3 to Street’s 137, with Tom Lutchendorf pulling 106 votes to force the runoff. That translates to 49.27 percent for Power, 28.6 percent for Street and 22.13 percent for Lutchendorf.
There were three absentee provisional ballots from Ward 3.
Power said he felt optimistic going into the runoff. “I’m ready to get back to work,” he said Tuesday.
Street said, “I want to thank everyone who supported me, and I’m looking forward to a robust runoff. I would also like to congratulate all the candidates who have already won.”
In Ward 4, Betty Spratlin defeated incumbent Ricky Simpson by 264 votes to 153 votes, or 53.77 percent to 31.16 percent, winning the seat without a runoff. Amy M. Calhoun-Bishop came in third place with 74 votes, or 15.07 percent.
“I want to thank my opponents for running a clean race and all the people in Ward 4 for their support and their hospitality as I was going door to door,” Spratlin said. “I have heard your concerns, and now, they are my concerns. I will do my best and I am ready to work with the new council.”
The other runoff will be in Ward 2, where incumbent Jarvis Elston opted not to seek a third term.
Duryea “Dewey” Truss got the most votes in the general election, with 212 or 49.07 percent, followed by Vickey Robinson-Hall with 202, or 46.76 percent. John Kidd got 18 votes for 4.17 percent of the vote.
There are total of 18 provisional ballots from Ward 2, which could conceivably tip the advantage to Robinson-Hall, but would still require a runoff. On the other hand, if a majority go to Truss, he could conceivably top 50 percent.
Incumbent Ward 5 Councilman Gerald Cooper was also not seeking reelection. Howard “Trae” Williams won that seat in a crowded race without a runoff.
Williams won 316 votes for 62.57 percent. Former Councilman Travis Ford came in second place, winning 99 votes, for 19.6 percent, followed by former Councilman Joe Ballow with 55 votes or 10.89 percent. Curtis Holman rounded out the race with 35 votes or 6.93.
The race for mayor was also a crowded field this year, with incumbent Jerry Cooper heading into a runoff with Timothy Ragland.
Across all five wards, Cooper won 1,133 votes, or 45.09 percent, while Ragland won 719 votes for 28.61 percent.
Constable Vann Caldwell got 102 votes for 4.06 percent, Katie Campbell got 315 for 12.53 percent, Paul Ledbetter got 60 votes for 2.39 percent, and Jennifer White got 184 for 7.32 percent.
“I am very grateful for all my supporters who turned out,” Cooper said. “I think people know what they’ve got, and they know that I won’t make them promises I can’t deliver on. What I can do as mayor is determined by the laws of the state of Alabama. I was told that allows me to cut ribbons, issue proclamations and serve as an ambassador for the city, and that’s exactly what I’ve done.
“Whenever I go to the Superspeedway, or Talladega College or the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, I’m always promoting Talladega and what we’ve got to offer. I love this town, this town is my home, and I’m always going to represent it as best I can, but I won’t make promises I can’t keep.”
Ragland said if he wins, he will have an agenda as mayor that will include campaigning for improvements to the city’s technology infrastructure, among other issues.
“I want to thank everyone who supported me, I’m overwhelmed,” he said. “I want to continue talking to people who haven’t been talked to, to reach out and to hear the voters.”
The incumbent council will canvass the results Tuesday, Sept. 3, at noon in the council chamber at City Hall. The council will also open the provisional ballots for the first time and determine which are legitimate.
The runoff will be Oct. 8, and the newly elected officials will be sworn in in November.