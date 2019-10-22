TALLADEGA -- R.L. Young Elementary School in Talladega will host its annual Fall Festival on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 5 to 8 p.m.
This year’s event will include a cake walk, a toy walk, a silent auction, games, a haunted house, concessions and other events.
Everything is open to the public, and tickets will be available at the door. Everyone is encouraged to “come out and have a great time,” according to a flier announcing the event.
For more information, please contact R.L. Young Elementary School at 256-315-5888. The school is at 200 East Damon Ave. in Bemiston.