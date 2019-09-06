TALLADEGA -- Nigel Scales threw three touchdown passes to lead Talladega High School’s football team past Class 4A, Region 4 foe Childersburg 28-8 on Friday night at Mary Dumas Stadium.
It was the Tigers' first win under head coach Shannon Felder.
“It feels good,” Felder said. “I thought we played well offensively and defensively. We played better than we did last week, but we still made a lot of mistakes that we need to get corrected. It feels good to win and have to correct mistakes as opposed to losing and having to correct them.”
Felder’s Tigers were coming off a 28-15 loss to Munford in their first game of 2019 last week.
Talladega on Friday set the tone early on the defensive side of the ball. On Childersburg’s opening drive, Talladega came up with a stop on fourth-and-1 and took possession at the Childersburg 30-yard line.
Larry Calhoun capped off a five-play, 30-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown for Talladega. The PAT attempt by Jackson Burel was good to give Talladega a 7-0 lead with 7:25 left in the first quarter.
Coming into Friday, Childersburg was averaging 40 points through two games, but the visiting Tigers had a hard time getting anything going against Talladega.
Childersburg only crossed midfield once in the first half, but while doing so, quarterback Cameron Thrash lost a fumble to give Talladega the ball.
Talladega ended the half just like it started it -- in the end zone.
Scales led Talladega down the field for a 66-yard scoring drive. The quarterback did most of the damage with his legs via runs of 23, 12 and 1 yard. He capped off the march with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Michael McGregor to increase the lead 14-0.
Childersburg was able to get something going offensively to start the second half after recovering an onside kick.
Childersburg capitalized, putting together a 12-play, 48-yard drive that was capped off by a 4-yard touchdown run by Thrash. Terry Thomas converted the two-point conversion to cut the margin to 14-8 with 6:12 left in the third quarter.
Scales & Co., however, would respond on their next possession with a 58-yard drive for a score. Scales connected with D’Corian Wilson for a 34-yard touchdown to increase Talladega’s advantage to 21-8 with 3:30 left in the period.
Scales would put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter when he found De’Javion Spratling wide open in the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown. The score capped off a 90-yard Tigers’ march.
Three to know
-- Running back Jadis Lee had a big night for Talladega, rushing for 140 yards. The senior rushed for 86 yards in the fourth quarter, including a 54-yard run.
-- Childersburg put together an 18-play drive in the final quarter, but the march stalled at the Talladega 10. Childersburg only reached Talladega territory four times Friday.
-- Scales continued to have his way with the visiting Tigers. In two games, he has thrown seven touchdown passes against Childersburg.
Who said:
-- Coach Jonathan Beverly on Childersburg’s performance:
“We believed our hype and we falsely believed we were doing things good enough to win a big football game, and that is 1000 percent my fault. I didn’t lead us hard enough in practice to win a big region game, and it is going to get fixed on Monday. Talladega played harder than us and executed better than us. I guarantee you they had a much better week of practice than we did, and it showed.”
-- Felder on Talladega’s defensive performance:
“I feel like some of the things we worked on defensively put us in position to be successful. We had a lot of guys in the right spot and we made plays that we needed to make defensively. We have to be able to finish better than we did tonight. I wasn’t pleased with the kickoff team because we are making mistakes in that area. It hurt is last week and it almost hurt us again this week. That’s something we are definitely going to correct next week.”
-- Lee on his breakout performance:
“I think I played well. Our offensive line played good tonight. After three years (of not playing football), it feels good to be back.”
Up next
-- Talladega (1-1) travels to take on 4A, Region 4 foe Elmore County on Friday night.
-- Childersburg (2-1) will host 4A, Region 4 foe Holtville on Friday.