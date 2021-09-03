Quarterback injuries prevent B.B. Comer rally in loss to Lanett

SYLACAUGA — With less than four minutes to play, B.B. Comer running back Kamore Harris ran toward the end zone and released a roar befitting a tiger.
In a night full of highlights, Harris had just completed arguably his biggest play when he sacked Lanett quarterback Markavious Atkinson for a 14-yard loss on third down.
B.B. Comer blocked the ensuing punt and advanced the ball to the four-yard line. There the Tigers’ offense took over with a chance to take the lead for the first time all night with less than three minutes to play.
“He had a hell of a game,” Lanett coach Clifford Story said. “I knew all week that (No.) 23 was a great runner. His speed fooled me now. I did not realize that he had that breakaway speed. He’s going to be special.”
Harris finished the night with 177 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, but the Tigers’ offense could not clear a path for him to score the game-winner in a 26-21 loss to Lanett (2-1) at home on Friday night.
Injuries at the quarterback position plagued the Tigers (1-2) all night. That remained true on the final drive when quarterback Devonta Carmichael lost his helmet after getting tackled on second-and-goal.
With Carmichael forced out for one play, B.B. Comer sent out quarterback Devin Harvey. In prior weeks, Harvey served as Carmichael’s backup, but against Lanett, Harvey started the game in place of Carmichael, who suffered an ankle injury against Childersburg last week.
Harvey left the game with an ankle injury in the second quarter and didn’t come back in until third-and-goal from the 7-yard line with less than two minutes to play.
His throw to receiver James Carmichael fell incomplete in the end zone, giving Devonta Carmichael one last play to decide the game. Lanett defender Taysean Darden intercepted that attempt to give Lanett the ball with 1:42 to play. It then took Lanett three downs to pick up the first to secure the victory.
“We were trying to throw the chute,” B.B. Comer coach Adam Fossett said. “They were coming off the edge, they thought we were going to run the ball then right before the snap they changed up and they dropped the linebacker. It didn’t turn out well for us.”
What to know
—Two of B.B. Comer’s three scoring drives only lasted one play as Harris found the end zone from 62 and 84 yards away in the second and third quarters, respectively. On both plays Harris worked off the right tackle to find the edge and then cut up field, beating numerous Lanett defenders each time that seemed to have position on him. A high snap also forced Harris to use his speed to dive on the loose ball in the second half, resulting in a 17-yard loss. Without this play, Harris average yards per carry jumps up to 10.2.
—The Tigers weren’t the only one with a special running back Friday night. Lanett senior D’quez Madden finished the game with 19 carries for 146 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 59 yards and an additional score. However, all of three of Madden’s scores came in the first half when he averaged 19.9 yards per touch on offense. In the second half, B.B. Comer held him to 26 total yards for an average gain of 2.2.
—B.B. Comer defensive backs Dayleon Welch and James Carmichael each recorded an interception on Friday night. Welch caught his near the B.B. Comer end zone, and returned it 32 yards to shift the momentum of the game moments after Harris cut the lead to 12 with his second score. Devonta Carmichael would later end that drive with a 1-yard run into the end zone. James Carmichael’s interception came in the first half well inside B.B. Comer territory. He didn’t return his, but James Carmichael did break up several deep passes in the second half.
Who said
—Story on the final defensive series: "I’m extremely proud. I felt that our defense could hold and would hold. So we had to jump in our heavy package and we just started trying to bring pressure. Their quarterback was a little limp so we felt like 23 was going to be their runner and we wereable to keep him from getting into the end zone and we got a pick right there and was able to hold on.”
—Fossett on his quarterbacks: “Both of those guys played well. I thought they came in and spot-played. I feel like when Devonta came in and really got in a groove, he showed up and played well. He did what he was supposed to do and he went right back into his form.”
Next up
—B.B. Comer hits the road to face LaFayette on Friday night. Lanett travels to Fayetteville on Friday night.