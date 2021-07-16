QB battle at Pell City one of the storylines from St.Clair County Media Day

The fourth annual St. Clair County Media Day was held on Friday at Buffalo Wild Wings in Pell City.
Here are some takeaways from the 2021 St. Clair County Media. All eight teams in St. Clair County were in attendance on Friday to talk about the upcoming.
Here are three storylines from teams in The Daily Home coverage area.
Quarterback battle in Pell City
The biggest question going into this offseason for Pell City was the offense. Last season, the Panthers struggled to produce points as they were the second-lowest scoring team in Class 6A, Region 7 as they only averaged 16 points per game.
The Panthers addressed their offensive woes in the offseason as they hired Logan Colafrancesco as offensive coordinator. Pell City has worked on finding a quarterback that can master the new offense throughout spring practice and summer workouts. The Panthers quarterback competition is between 2020 starting quarterback Baylor Smith and sophomore Caleb Groce.
Lee said it is vital for the Panthers to have solid quarterback play if they plan on competing in 2021.
“If you look at all the successful teams they have good quarterback play,” Lee said. “It doesn’t have to be the 6-foot-4, 215-pound kid like Oxford had last year. It is great if you have him, but you have to have good play from whoever you put back there. That’s the big thing for us; we have to have good quarterback play.”
The quarterbacks have shared snaps throughout the summer at 7-on-7 passing tournaments. Lee said that slitting snaps will likely continue until someone wins the position.
“It has been going good,” Lee said. “It is no question that the two of them are going to be on the field. Both of them have gotten a lot of reps and will continue to get reps. We will see what happens when we put pads on. “
Tidwell takes over at Ragland
Wes Tidwell was hired as Ragland’s head football coach in May.
Tidwell has 18 years of experience and he spent the past four seasons at Bryant High School in Mobile.
Tidwell lone head coaching experience came at his alma mater Winston County. In four seasons, he went 22-21 with his best record coming in 2015 when they finished with a 7-4 record.
Tidwell takes over for Derrick Sewell who left to take over at West End.
Sewell turned things around for Purple Devils last season. Ragland went 9-3 in 2020 and they lost to Brilliant 21-14 in the second round of the playoffs. Sewell went 15-18 in three seasons at Ragland.
“It’s not something where you have to rebuild everything,” Tidwell said. “Obviously, we want to build a different culture and that’s not saying something happened last year. They were a good football team last year, but they are not going to give us credit for that this year. We have to win our own ball games. We lost some very good kids off that team and we have some very good kids coming back. We want to create our own path. I expect to compete every week. I expect our kids to hit you in the mouth and I expect them to respond when you hit us in the mouth.”
Springville and St. Clair County also have new coaches this season.
Looking for revenge
Victory Christian is looking to get the bad taste of 2020 out of their mouths. The Lions finished the 2020 season with a 4-6 record and missed the playoffs. Two of Victory Christian’s losses came by forfeit due to Covid concerns.
Even when the team was able to return to the field the Lions were without head coach Bruce Breland was sidelined for an extended period with cornavirus.
Victory Christian senior Billy Davenport believes covid didn’t allow the team to play to their full potential last season.
“We are going into the season with the mindset of revenge,” Davenport said. “It’s some teams that we shouldn’t have lost to and some teams that we had to lose to because we were shut down. That brings back some bad blood coming into the season for me