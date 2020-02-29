Q&A with Talladega commission District 1 candidates Robert Ford, Jackie Swinford, Jay Watson (with photos)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County voters will head to the polls Tuesday for primary elections.
Today, The Daily Home introduces voters to the candidates for Talladega County Commission District 1, with information about their respective backgrounds and their answers to a series of questions.
The District 1 seat on the Talladega County Commission is held by Jackie Swinford, who is facing challenges from Robert Ford and Jay Watson in the Republican primary. No Democrat qualified to run for the job.
The candidates
Robert Ford, 69, of Lincoln, is retired from the Anniston Army Depot and is a farmer, raising cattle and hay. He graduated from Lincoln High School and took various courses at the Depot but has no political experience. He has one son.
Jackie Swinford, 58, of Lincoln, is the three-term incumbent candidate. He graduated from Munford High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in political science, with a minor in history, at Montevallo, then a law degree from Columbia School of Law at Samford University. In addition to his law practice, he worked in the family business but now is a full-time commissioner. His daughter just earned a master’s in clinical counseling.
Jay Watson, 62, of Lincoln, is a retired livestock consultant who graduated from Lincoln High School and spent two years at Auburn, became a father and spent 35 years as a soil and water conservation supervisor. As the vice chair for an 11-county region, he helped secure state funds for outdoor classrooms and wheelchair ramps in Munford and for the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind’s Joe Tom Armbrester Center. He has a son, a daughter-in-law and three grandsons.
The questions
What is your motivation? Why are you running?
Ford: I think I will have more time to do a better job. Our roads are (torn) all to pieces and filled up with potholes. I think I would be more available to help District 1.
Swinford: I want to create a positive change. Most people are mad at an incumbent, but I don’t want to run on a negative, I want to do what I can to help, to have an opportunity to solve problems. If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem. People’s problems are unique to them, so you focus on doing something positive for them. If you can’t do exactly what they want, you do what you can.
Watson: Through the years, my mom and dad instilled in me the desire to help people. No one ever knew my dad that didn’t get help from him if he needed it, that was the kind of person he was. I have a need to help, to work with people. I’m not a politician, I put people first.
What makes you the best candidate for this position?
Ford: I’ve done construction work and I’ve helped other people run equipment. I negotiated with Oxford when the Patton Chapel wells dried up. I’d just have more time for the people.
Swinford: I’ve served three terms already and I get along with everyone, we all work well together. Lots of people get upset, but we’ve got a good working group. I’d hate to see that go. And it takes a while to learn the system. I wanted to do several things, to bring about a positive change that I thought was needed. That took about six years. You can’t do it overnight. But I worked with Calhoun County to extend Leon Smith Parkway, which is also important for Talladega County. We were able to extend it, but it took a long time. I’ve worked with mayors, city councils, legislative delegations. You have to go to Montgomery more often than you think. I’m on the Alabama County Commission Association Board and I’ve had input on statewide policies. We all came together to represent our interests.
Watson: Through my life, I’ve developed an ability to listen. I have as good a character as you can have. If you want me to help, I need to listen first, so I know what I’m getting into.
For much of the year, Talladega County road rights of way remain grown over, not mowed. They are unsightly, unsafe and present a bad first impression to local residents and (represent a lack of) progress for the county. Does this concern you? If so, what is your stand on correcting the issue? (Reader submitted question.)
Ford: I’d like to see the back roads take priority. I’ve done this several times and I know it needs to be an ongoing project. I don’t know how much they can do in wet weather, but I hope so.
Swinford: We have to do what’s cheapest. We use herbicide and we Bushhog twice per year. We have to stop at yards, but some bleed over. If you see an overgrown intersection, call us. If it is obstructed, we will Bushhog it.
Watson: That concerns me a lot. We have a Road Department that’s supposed to take care of that. I have a friend on Choccolocco Creek who is constantly having to pick up trees and trash on his property. That’s not the way we want our county run. I’m not sure what the problem is. We’ve got more watershed dams than any county in the U.S. and we have people hired to tractor and Bushhog them, and they can take some of the pressure off the county. Roads are important.
How do you see your role as a commissioner and the commission as a body, considering the limited power of county commissions?
Ford: I do believe we should help the city with problems if we can. I don’t want to make any trouble, but I think we should work together, especially on an industrial park. We need to make sure everyone gets their equal share.
Swinford: It’s very frustrating, and Talladega is the most earmarked county in the state. When you need revenue, when you need water … you go to Montgomery and get special legislation passed. It used to be that we had just one senator and three representatives, now we’ve got three and four. We should just let them sign it. If we’ve got an emergency in Talladega County, we might have to wait a year before we can address it. We’ve got $4.5 million in a rainy day fund that we can’t touch. We’ve got $9.5 million in a bridge fund that we don’t know what we’re going to be able to do with. We are elected, you would think we could put it where it is needed.
Watson: As a commissioner, I know I represent a district and I will have to work with everyone, with the cities. There doesn’t need to be any bitterness between the cities and the commission, so you can bring in more industry, more taxes, improve roads, improve the Sheriff’s Office, etc. It’s vital.
What are your thoughts on seeking limited home rule, such as being able to pass local ordinances but not taxing power, for Talladega County?
Ford: I would agree. We don’t need any more taxes, we’re paying enough as it is now, but I wouldn’t mind being able to help with ordinances.
Swinford: Nobody wants land use regulations until their neighbor does something they don’t like. For instance, we had a public hearing on the jail, and no one showed up. But we had a hearing on a leash law, and it was packed. If you want us to stop your neighbor from doing something, our hands are tied, and it’s frustrating. But I don’t want the power to tax and I don’t want the power to impose land use regulations.
Watson: That’s a 50/50 deal. I represent the county, so there’s a lot of large landowners with farms and things like that. It’s not our business. It might work for subdivisions, or if, for instance, there’s an 80-acre sewage dump that the commission didn’t know about. That should have come up.
Where do you stand on proposed legislation to eliminate police jurisdictions statewide?
Ford: I have no problem with a police jurisdiction personally. Where I live, I have police, fire and ambulance and I have no problem. We have a volunteer fire department close by because sometimes it takes so long. But I would go along with keeping police jurisdictions.
Swinford: That’s a fine line. Right now, we’ve got the Talladega County issue before the state Supreme Court. In Calhoun County, it freed up deputies from west Anniston. If used wisely, police, ambulance and fire service are fine for people in the county, but not land use. It’s a trade off. City police, yes; regulations, no.
Watson: I would have to study that a little more. You see cities rolling over, but if you roll them back out of the county, you’re going to put a bigger burden on the sheriff. When you have police, fire, etc. all overlapping, it’s best to have everyone working together.
How important is the working relationship between the commission and other county elected officials (probate judge, revenue commissioner, sheriff, etc.)?
Ford: It ain’t good now. I wish everybody could work together, get everything all squared away, all back on a firsthand basis.
Swinford: We provide them with offices and we have to have good working relationships. They need to come to us for money, we’re their ATM. The sheriff, for instance, depends on us for money and space, but we depend on him, too. It doesn’t matter what condition your road is in if it’s not safe for you to go to and from work.
Watson: It’s very vital. I don’t know how it pertains to everything, but I’m a quick learner. I’ve seen the problems that come with not working together.
What role does the commission play, if any, in making sure the county school system is successful?
Ford: That’s a tough question. I’m not there every day, but I don’t see us doing much. And we need to do what we can. I don’t know exactly what that is, though. I’d like to see some more traffic lights in Lincoln like they got at the new schools in Munford. It gets rough in Lincoln.
Swinford: I’d like to see more work in programs with hands-on learning, preparation for trades, like welding and plumbing. Not everyone is going to go to college. But good jobs are hard to find right now, too.
Watson: They have a governing body in place. We add support of their needs, whatever they ask for.
How would you have handled the dispute between the County Commission and the revenue commissioner differently?
Ford: I would personally sit down with him and the administrator and see if anything could have been ironed out before this ever happened. It’s embarrassing to the county. Level heads can sit down and make things work.
Swinford: We didn’t force the revenue commissioner out, we wrote to the (state) comptroller, as the law requires us to do. That triggered certain safeguards. I like (former Revenue Commissioner) John (Allen) and I hate that this happened, but if I was going to do anything differently, it would be not letting it go on for four months. I wish we had done something in July and not October.
Watson: I don’t know all the fine points, but it was not a good marriage. There was trouble on both sides, and no one was willing to work together.
What priority should the commission place on paving during the administration, and what areas should be prioritized?
Ford: We’ve got so many bad roads, I don’t know where to start. There are some roads in District 1 that are down to the dirt. I guess you do the ones with the most residents first, the most torn up.
Swinford: We pave as needed. I’m proud of our record for the last three or four years. We’ve done $14 million in paving and bridges. We’ve been able to speed up traffic and keep tractor trailers out of downtowns. People will be able to come straight off I-20 onto the Choccolocco Bridge. It’s not in my district, but I’m proud to be able to capture it. But we’ve got roads all over and we’ve got a list of priorities. District 5 people think their roads are more important than others.
Watson: We’d get the tax money and put it to good use. There are lots of roads that are neglected, roads where the rights of way don’t look good. I’m not sure how that’s handled now, but I think there’s too much emphasis on roads that are heavily traveled, if they need it or not. There are roads less heavily traveled that you can’t get up and down. I understand doing the high traffic roads first, but if citizens are tearing up their vehicles on other roads, we need to put those first instead of neglecting them.
What are the top three issues specific to your district, and how do you plan to address them?
Ford: Fixing roads, Bushhogging and maybe more community cleanups. We never get those any more, and I’m not sure why.
Swinford: They’re all top issues. Road access and safety, public safety, the $90,000 we gave to the Drug Task Force. But that’s important to the county as a whole. The whole budget is a big picture.
Watson: Number one is new industries. That means more jobs, which means more taxes for better roads, better water availability. Wells are not always suitable, we need to extend the water system. Also, new industry brings new citizens. And number three is twofold, and that has to do with the county employees, including law enforcement. We need strong base pay for deputies and employees in the courthouse. They do a tremendous job, and I don’t know how long it's been since the last time they got a cost of living adjustment.
Other races
Tuesday’s primaries will also include GOP races for County Commission District 5, Talladega County revenue commissioner and Talladega County Board of Education District 4. No Democrats qualified to run for those positions.
Polls Tuesday will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Be sure to visit DailyHome.com and The Daily Home’s Facebook page for results Tuesday night, and look for coverage in Wednesday’s print edition as well.