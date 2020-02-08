Q&A with Talladega Co. BOE District 4 candidates Johnny C. Culver, Susan Shaw (with photos)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County voters will head to the polls Tuesday, March 3, for primary elections.
Today, The Daily Home introduces voters to the candidates for Talladega County Board of Education District 4, with information about their respective backgrounds and their answers to a series of questions.
Johnny C. Culver and Susan Shaw are both running for the District 4 seat in the Republican primary. No Democrat qualified to run. The current representative for District 4, Joan Doyle, is not seeking re-election.
The candidates
Shaw, 52, of Fayetteville, retired as a teacher with the county system in 2014. She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Auburn and a master’s from Montevallo. She has never sought elected office before, but she and her husband were asked to campaign for a property tax and were successful. Her husband, Mark Shaw, passed away 14 years ago, she said. She has two daughters, Marlee Guy (Wesley), of Alabaster, a kindergarten teacher, and Lauren Shaw, who is studying social work at Auburn.
Culver, 74, is a native and lifelong resident of Sylacauga. He retired as the city of Sylacauga’s public works director, then worked for Alfa for 20 years after that. He graduated from Sylacauga High School in 1965 and has never run for office before. Although Culver admits he is not an educator, he said both of his children are college graduates -- one is teaching in Georgia, and her daughter is practice teaching. He has been married to Janice Street Culver for a year.
The questions
What is your motivation, why are you running?
Shaw: I was a first-grade teacher for 26 years and I have a servant’s heart. I was a Key Club and Diamond Dolls sponsor. I want to give something back to the system that gave me a job, a career, a mission, almost. It’s who I am. I want to be able to give back to the system that gave me so much.
Culver: I have no kids or grandkids in the system. I would be representing a central part of a county that has been very good to me. It’s time for me to pay back some of that. I want to be able to clean up the Avondale Mills property, which the school board owns, and I believe that the property being in the shape it is affects the attitude of the kids at Comer. They feel discouraged by what they see. I believe that attitude determines altitude.
What makes you the best candidate for this position?
Shaw: My experience as a teacher and my love for the system. And I believe my servant’s heart would make me an asset to the system.
Culver: I’ve been a successful businessman and I have no close friends in the system, so I can look at the big picture honestly, with no repercussions.
The county school system seems to be on a good path. How could it be better, and what role could you play in making that happen?
Shaw: I feel we are in a very good place. Since I retired, there have been so many awesome things, so many progressive things, it’s been hard to keep up. Fayetteville was just certified as the first K-12 STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) school in the country. That’s amazing. But I want to be able to promote and encourage all the schools as best I can.
Culver: I want to be a good steward. We’ve got practically new schools, but I think we could manage the money a little better, put more of it in the classrooms. I want to help make that happen.
What are the top three issues specific to your district, and how do you plan to address them?
Shaw: We have teacher shortages, especially in rural areas. It’s always harder to recruit for smaller schools, and teaching in small schools takes more prep time. So it’s harder, although it may not be for us. Social media is important, especially when there’s a situation like a sickness going around. But mostly, I want to let people know what a great system we’ve got and promote all the positive aspects of it.
Culver: Like I mentioned before, the first thing is cleaning up Avondale. I also want to improve our test scores and report cards; there are third-graders that can’t read, and that’s not the case here, but we do want to see a better education for everyone.
What ideas do you have about improvements to school security, if any?
Shaw: From what I’ve seen, they’re doing a good job. All the schools have officers, the doors are locked and there are cameras at the front entrances. People have to be buzzed in. Safety is one of the biggest concerns, and I think they are doing an excellent job protecting the children and keeping them safe.
Culver: I think we need an SRO (school resource officer) in every school, or a metal detector. It’s strictly a precautionary approach. We see this happen other places, we don’t want to see it happen here.
It is often said we need more money so we can hire better teachers. Do you think that is true, and if it is, how much more money do we need?
Shaw: Of course I wish teachers were paid more. But we do have high-quality teachers, evident by the awesome grades we’re seeing on report cards. I would love to see more funds available for smaller classrooms, though … Some classes are still a little overcrowded.”
Culver: It’s hard to say. Teachers are underpaid for sure. I want whatever it takes to get the job done. Growth depends on our students. I’ve been told that there are jobs available, but we need the skills to fill them.
What makes a good teacher?
Shaw: A good teacher cares, and not just about educating her students but about what’s going on in their lives, intellectually, emotionally, physically. I taught my students to add, subtract, read and write, but also to be kind, good people, to treat others the way they want to be treated. I hope when they left my classroom, they knew I loved them.
Culver: A good teacher is positive, outgoing, well-educated, a self-starter and dedicated to the job. It takes someone special, and I believe I know that. Attitude is key. If they start with a good attitude, they will be successful from day one.