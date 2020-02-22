Q&A with revenue commish candidates John Allen, Cindy Pennington

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- Talladega County voters will head to the polls Tuesday, March 3, for primary elections.
Today, The Daily Home introduces voters to the candidates for Talladega County revenue commissioner, with information about their respective backgrounds and their answers to a series of questions.
The office of revenue commissioner is currently vacant.
John Allen and Cindy Pennington are seeking the office and are running in the Republican primary. No Democrat qualified to run for the job.
Look for more candidate introduction stories in upcoming editions of The Daily Home.
The candidates
Former Talladega County Revenue Commissioner John Allen, 38, lives in Alpine. He was appointed revenue commissioner in 2018 but is most proud of his work as a farmer, he said. He graduated from Vincent High School and studied sociology and psychology. He is married to Leah and is the father of John-David, 2.
Cindy Pennington, 53, is a native of Talladega and lives in Renfroe, working as an operations specialist at First Bank of Alabama. She graduated from Talladega High School in 1985 and took business classes at Gadsden State. Although she worked in the county Revenue Office for 31 years, including nine years as a deputy commissioner in the property division, this is her first time seeking elected office. She and her husband, Adam, have two sons, Nick, 23 and Lucas, 17.
The questions
What is your motivation, why are you running?
Allen: I’m running to finish what I started. I was appointed in 2018 and started implementing the changes based on recommendations from the examiners. I want to make dealing with the Revenue Office feel less like pulling teeth.
Pennington: I started to consider it five or six years ago. When (former Revenue Commissioner) Sally (Flowers) made me her deputy, we already knew that she probably wouldn’t run again. She asked me to think about it, started grooming me. When she went out on early retirement, I tried to get appointed, but that didn’t happen. Now I’m following through. The work has always been interesting to me, and I never dreaded going to work. I love the property part, but the Talladega office is unique in the state in that it handles all the licenses except marriage licenses. It’s a lot of money and a lot of responsibility.
What makes you the best candidate for this position?
Allen: I’ve been in that office, fixing stuff, making changes. The tax sale numbers are better, and we’re sending out timely to the state. And the final settlement, that’s the most important, that’s the tale of the tape.”
Pennington: I love to serve people and to be around people. I loved it when someone came in and didn’t agree with their tax bill or needed a homestead exemption or anything, and I would do as much as I could for them. I’m not a good singer or dancer, but I am good with people. I believe that’s the talent the Lord gave me.
With the office being vacant for so long, what do you think will be the top issue(s) that will need to be addressed on Day 1?
Allen: The top issue will be to bring in the state auditors to go through all the books again to make sure everything is where it should be. I don’t like having so much personal information around, like the post cards that go out for car tags. I’d like to see us start putting those in envelopes to protect people’s personal information. We don’t live in a perfect world. There are 10,000 different things.
Pennington: To make sure that all the policies and procedures in the code are being followed, and to catch up on the reconciliations, if they’re not already. We need to make sure all the agencies are getting their remittances. I don’t foresee a problem, but we need to make sure that everyone is treated with the utmost respect.
How important is the working relationship between the revenue commissioner and other county elected officials (county commissioners, probate judge, sheriff, etc)?
Allen: “We all serve the taxpayers and we all do what is best for our office. We need open communication.
Pennington: Very important, particularly with the County Commission and the Probate Office, and with the state revenue office for that matter. We all have to put the citizens above our own thoughts and feelings, and iron out our differences.
What is a good revenue commissioner?
Allen: Someone who is patient, who can sit down and hear someone out, and do the work we have to do. You need a willingness to help.
Pennington: Someone who’s willing to learn from someone who’s been there and to work with the commission, the probate judge, and who will go the extra mile for his or her constituents, the taxpayers.
Why should people care who their revenue commissioner is? What is the importance of the position?
Allen: The importance is to collect the taxes, but to be there more for the taxpayer than for the government. We send out a lot of stuff, all the way to Talladega Springs and to all the cities, the schools, etc. The funds have to be correct and verified.
Pennington: There are tens of millions of dollars flowing through the office. Car tags, property taxes, hunting and fishing licenses … Everyone is going to have to write a check out to that person. No one likes to pay taxes, but people care who feels that utmost responsibility. And it should be someone you trust to send that money where it’s supposed to go.
How challenging is the workload of a revenue commissioner, and how will you address it?
Allen: It’s non-stop, there’s always something, but you just have to take it one day at a time. There’s the final settlement, the abstract, the tax sale, you have to handle all that and let the staff do their jobs.
Pennington: The workload is very challenging. It’s a big county and a large responsibility. I watched Sally and others, and even when they’re not in the office, just at Walmart or whatever, people will come up and say their taxes are too high or their car tag has gone up this year. You’re never off the clock if you take the job as seriously as you’re supposed to.
What assurance can you give voters that, if elected, you can and will be able to secure the bond for that office as required by law?
Allen: I would 100 percent do that. I can’t answer for the bonding company, but I’m confident I can get one.
Pennington: I have been bonded in the past. When Sally retired, the county administrator said someone needed to be bonded, So I went to get one. I’ve got good credit, and it’s a legal requirement.
Anything you’d like to add?
Allen: My time up there was very pleasurable, getting to meet people from all over. It might not be till the next day, but I will always call you back. I like to help. My grandfather held this position years ago and I haven’t forgotten that he told the staff they were there for a reason. If people are qualified for an exemption, we’ll see that they get it. Just ask, and if we can help, we will. The job is not to collect every last nickel, it’s to collect what we can.
Pennington: If elected, I will never forget the people of this county who put me there. I will give out my personal cellphone number, and people can always reach me. I will always be accessible.