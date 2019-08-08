ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- Hundreds of people gathered at the First United Methodist Church Beacon for the 11th annual Purse and Passion St. Clair County Luncheon, which helps raise money for the YWCA domestic violence shelter in St. Clair County.
“To each of our sponsors, your donations will save lives,” said Pat Hoban-Moore, interim CEO for YWCA Central Alabama.
She said the fundraising efforts were ahead of last year’s corporate totals.
The theme of this year’s Purse and Passion was “Celebrating You.”
“On behalf of the board of directors, we thank you for all you do for the women and children in St. Clair County,” said Maggie Brooke, the YWCA Central board president.
Booke said domestic violence happens everywhere, and she thanked everyone for their continued support to help end the cycle of domestic violence.
Collectively for the past 10 years, Purse and Passion has helped raise $650,000 for the YWCA domestic violence shelter and client services, like court advocacy, case management and legal assistance in St. Clair County.
“You are helping us make the community safer and stronger,” said Vernetta Bowman, the rural domestic violence services coordinator who oversees the domestic violence shelter in St. Clair. “Leaving a domestic violence situation takes more courage than most can muster.”
YWCA officials said the local shelter provides a safe haven for domestic violence victims and their children and also provides them help with starting a new life.
St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said the group provides invaluable help to domestic violence victims who frequent St. Clair County courts.
“We have had 77 domestic violence cases this year since June,” he said.
Sonia Dale took over the reins from Blair and Cindy Goodgame as this year’s luncheon chair.
“We are entering a new decade of caring in St. Clair County,” Brooke said. “We are grateful to Sonia Dale for her leadership, and we are grateful for the strong and passionate leadership of the past years, Cindy and Blair Goodgame and our dear, dear Jenny Gauld, who spearheaded the first luncheon in this county.”
Dale said the annual Purse and Passion is a vital part of the YWCA’s program funding in St. Clair County. She noted that one in every three women will experience domestic violence.
“Without the support of the community, the 73 women and children who were no longer safe at home in 2018 could potentially have nowhere to turn for shelter and safety,” Dale said.