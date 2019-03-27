TALLADEGA -- Several residents of Pulliam Street in Talladega have raised concerns lately about the massive pile of railroad ties that has occupied the middle of their road for more than a month.
Unfortunately, it appears they are going to need to wait a good bit longer before they get any relief.
According to at least one resident, the pile of railroad ties appeared in November; the pile is about a block long and more than 6 feet high in spots. Residents have expressed numerous concerns, including that the pile could provide hiding places for criminals in the area and a cover for drug users, among other things. It also limits visibility on a divided street and is an eyesore.
According to signs along the side of the pile, the ties belong to National Salvage and Service Corporation of Bloomington, Indiana. Logan Herendeen, a logistical dispatcher with the company, said it could be another month or two before they are removed.
Herendeen said the ties had come from Norfolk Southern Railroad’s Riverdale Project, which replaced ties and repaired lines over 75 to 100 miles of track. The project was completed in November, he said.
“We’ve already requested the cars to come take them away, but we’re at the mercy of the railroad,” he said. “I can request the cars from the railroad, but I don’t own any of the cars.”
The cars will be parked in a rail yard, the ties will be loaded onto trucks, which will take them to be loaded onto the train cars. The train cars “look kind of like giant trash containers. They’ll take the ties out to a grinding facility where they will be used for fuel or paper or whatever.”
Once the cars are available, “we can start rocking out on the pile,” he said. “That will probably take us a month or two, weather permitting.”
The residents said they had approached Dr. Horace Patterson, their representative on the Talladega City Council, who had referred them to City Manager Beth Cheeks.
Cheeks said Wednesday she had been made aware of the resident’s concerns and shared them.
“Unfortunately, the property belongs to the railroad, so there’s nothing the city can do about it,” she said. “We can’t make them move it.”
Talladega police are carrying out extra patrols in the area, particularly at night. “We’re keeping a close eye,” she said. “If there is anyone hiding in there, we’ll be looking for them.”