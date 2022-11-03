Public invited to recreation survey meeting Nov. 10

The city of Sylacauga and the municipal advisory consulting firm of Brailsford and Dunlavey will present the results of a communitywide survey about parks and recreation Thursday, Nov. 10, starting at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public, and anyone is welcome to attend.
Sylacauga’s Parks and Recreation Department is working on a Recreation Master Plan to explore how to improve the recreational experience and best manage the park and recreational facility assets in the community.