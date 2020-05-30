Protest over death of George Floyd planned for Sunday morning in Talladega

TALLADEGA -- The nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd, an African-American man in Minneapolis, at the hands of a white police officer, will apparently extend to Talladega on Sunday.
A flier sent via email to The Daily Home on Saturday night says a “peaceful march in efforts to protest racial injustice and police brutality” is scheduled for Battle Street, from Walmart to the Courthouse Square, on Sunday morning.
The flier asks participants to gather in the Walmart parking lot from 10 to 10:30 a.m., with the march to being at 10:45. It says the event will include a rally and demonstration on the courthouse steps and end with a "moment of silence and prayer.”
The flier lists no contact information for march organizers but includes “#BLACKLIVESMATTER” at the bottom. The flier encourages participants to wear masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Four Minneapolis police officers were fired in connection with the incident that resulted in Floyd’s death. The incident was caught on video. One of he ex-officers, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaugter after he pinned his knee on George’s neck for nearly nine minutes, according to the Minneapolis StarTribune.
“Bystanders begged Chauvin and three other officers at the scene to relent, but their calls went unheeded as the 46-year-old Floyd grew unresponsive and later died,” the StarTribune reported.
A prosecutor told the paper he anticipates the other three officers involved in the incident will be charged as well.
Talladega police Chief Jason Busby said late Saturday he had no official information about the planned protest Sunday but had heard rumors over social media.
“Right now, we’re not adding any extra officers to our shifts, but we have always had contingency plans in place,” Busby said. “From our history in Talladega, if there is a protest, I feel confident that everything will be done safely and within legal bounds.”
Busby said during his time as chief, which dates to 2013, the Police Department has always tried to respect people’s rights to protest peacefully and has tried to accommodate them so they can exercise those rights.
The chief said no permit was needed if organizers used the sidewalks and did not impede foot or vehicle traffic. He said permission was needed from the property owner if any private property was used for the event. He said security at the courthouse would be the county’s responsibility.
An effort to reach Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore for comment late Saturday was unsuccessful.
Busby on Saturday also condemned the actions of Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer now charged with murder.
“We understand that the protests being held now are being held directly in connection with the actions of the officer in Minnesota,” Busby said. “As far as the law enforcement community as a whole, everybody condemns the actions of that officer. That’s not the way that a professional police officer would conduct themselves. Clearly, his actions were wrong.”
Busby also had harsh words for the officers who stood by and did not intervene.
“What we say as a Police Department … what the law says, that if an officer is doing something wrong, you have a duty to stop it,” Busby said of the other officers. “I would suspect charges would be coming against the other officers for not intervening.”
Busby said these type incidents make doing the job tougher for the vast majority of law enforcement officials who are professional and carry out their duties in the proper manner.
“Police officers hate it more than anybody because we know how people are supposed to be treated, and when somebody does something blatantly wrong, it casts a bad light on all of us who are doing it the right way,” Busby said.