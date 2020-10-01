Proposed budget sparks fireworks at Talladega council meeting

TALLADEGA -- During an occasionally heated called meeting Thursday morning, the Talladega City Council voted 4-1 to reject the budget submitted by City Manager Beth Cheeks and continue to operate under the municipality’s previous budget for the time being.
The move came via a vote of 4-1 with Councilman Horace Patterson dissenting.
During the same meeting, the council also voted to freeze hiring until further notice.
The draft budget presented by Cheeks earlier this year showed a deficit, which the council objected to. The budget presented Thursday morning showed a surplus.
Coming up with a budget that eliminates the shortfall the council complained about seemed to be the driving force behind Council President Trae Williams calling for it to be voted down.
“If we had this money, why are we just finding out about it,” Williams said. “It’s not a plan. It undermines the point of having a budget at all.”
Patterson, the only member of the body still not in his first year in office, said, “This is not new. This is not something this council developed last week.”
Said Williams, “What’s frustrating for me is the fact that any time we have an issue, it’s not an issue until we bring it up, and when we bring it up, it just seems like the answer falls out of the sky. Every time we bring up a problem it’s just … the timing is so specific.
“That’s why this budget, I’m not good with it. We’ve been hounding on this for six months or five months or whatever … The issues keep getting fixed. I’m hearing from citizens about this all the time. We need $500,000, oops, we found it. I’m sick of it. That’s not good enough for me.
“You can’t say it was an accidental plan or it was a plan. The money wasn’t found until we said something about it. That frustrates the mess out of me.
“I don’t like this ordinance (the 2020-2021 proposed budget), and I move that we take the 2019 budget and go with that.”
Councilman Joe Power asked Williams how long he intended to extend the old budget, and Williams replied, “Til we figure out the issues.”
“I don’t understand…” Patterson began.
“We just need to vote,” Williams said.
Said Patterson, “I would be right there with you ranting if the resources weren’t there when we looked for them, if we didn’t find them …”
“I’ve looked at this budget, at every single line,” Williams said.
“So have I,” Patterson said, “year after year after year, and I think we’ve done a great job,” adding “I’m a citizen, too,” when Williams again referred to citizen complaints.
Answered Williams, “I say we vote and I thank for you for your opinion. Let’s vote.”
When Patterson seemed to want to continue the discussion, Williams told him, “It doesn’t matter. Stand down. I’ve seen the way you’ve handled people in the past, and that’s what I’m doing now. Now, we’re going to vote on what I just said.”
Williams did ask the city attorney if he could do so before asking for the roll call, however. Councilwoman Betty Spratlin seconded the motion.
Much earlier in the meeting, Spratlin had asked for an amendment to the agenda to vote on a hiring and promotion freeze until the council says otherwise. Patterson agreed so long as there would be further discussion during the meeting.
That further discussion only happened when police Capt. John McCoy, Assistant fire Chief Ron Goodenough, fire Chief Danny Warwick and Human Resources Director Tayler Drummond all asked questions regarding the freeze’s effect on potential employees who had already been tested and interviewed either for promotions or new positions.
Spratlin eventually rescinded her original motion and replaced it with a hiring freeze only, but did not stop promotions that were already in transition.
As Goodenough and McCoy pointed out, making the promotions permanent will have little or no effect on the city’s bottom line because most of these essential positions are held by people who have been acting in these positions long enough to earn a higher pay grade anyway.
Further coverage of Thursday’s meeting will appear in a future edition of the Daily Home.