TALLADEGA -- Talladega College hosted the third annual Savery-Tarrant Colloquium on Thursday at Savery Library. The event included keynote speaker Professor Louis Delsarte.
The theme for the colloquium was “African Americans and Art.” Delsarte is a figurative expressionist whose mixed media works on paper and canvas have been displayed in public and private collections, including the Harvard Art Museum, the High Museum of Art, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and the National Gallery of Art Museum in Bermuda.
Delsarte has taught fine art courses at several institutions and teaches studio art at Morehouse College in Atlanta.
A panel discussion after the presentation included Delsarte, Dr Emily Hanna and Dr. Art Bacon, who also served as moderator.