Private company has interest in buying city of Talladega’s water system

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega City Council during its regular meeting Monday discussed, but took no action on, a possible letter of intent from a private company that wishes to purchase the municipality’s Water and Sewer System.
Council President Trae Williams and Councilman Joe Power said they met with City Manager Beth Cheeks and two representatives of the company, Southwest Water, at the request of the company, and that a draft letter had been sent to city attorney Mike O’Brien, but that no other action had been taken in either direction.
The issue was raised Monday by Councilman Dr. Horace Patterson, who said, “I may not be as far down the road on this as I should be. What is this letter of intent.”
Cheeks said the city had not instigated the meeting, and Williams said he and Power had been approached by representatives of the company, not the other way around.
“We had a sit down with their vice president and regional manager, I don’t remember their names right now,” Williams said. “They wanted to offer us a letter of intent to explore whether or not it was financially feasible for us as a city to turn over our Water Department, or even if it's worth entertaining. But they approached us, and nothing happened. They showed interest, but there are no terms, nothing explored yet.”
Patterson said, “If there is movement on this, I want to require public meetings and public input. I’ve researched water boards all over the country and I don’t know anything about this company other than a few things that I’ve read.
“They buy up public water systems to make money. Our water system is a point of pride for us, and though there is a long history of struggling there, they are moving in the right direction. And I for one would like to speak my concerns.”
Williams said community meetings would definitely be involved if a possible deal went forward, “but it may not get that far.”
O’Brien pointed out that state law says a public utility (such as the water and sewer system) can only be sold to a for-profit company if the sale is approved by a public referendum. Otherwise, Southwest would have to find a way to create another public entity to acquire the system to avoid the vote.
Patterson said he was opposed to any privatization of the water system “for about 25 different reasons,” including job security for employees and an ability to work with customers who have fallen behind due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We worked with people during COVID, and we could do that because it is our system,” Patterson said. “A private company can charge what they want. I also understand a lot of these companies use existing systems to flush the sludge from waste fields into rivers and creeks in areas where there are not a lot of regulations.”
O’Brien explained further the letter Patterson was referring to would allow the company to perform due diligence by inspecting the books, records, equipment and property owned by the system and to determine if the company wanted to make an offer.
As submitted, the letter would give the company the exclusive rights to do these studies and would not allow any other companies or entities to perform similar research unless Southwest decided not to pursue a purchase.
O’Brien said he had marked up the draft agreement, adding language about continued employment of current staff, employee status with the Retirement Systems of Alabama and language requiring the council to sign off on any rate increases.
In response to a question from Williams, O’Brien agreed that this last item might be a “deal-breaker” for the company.
Other changes could be made by the council if the company decided to make an offer. O’Brien said he had sent the marked up version of the letter to the company’s attorneys and was currently awaiting their response.
Power pointed out that, during the 1800s, the city of Talladega had assembled a cooperative that had wired much of the municipality for electricity. That electrical grid was sold to Alabama Power in 1910, “presumably because the product was better. Not all of the houses in town had been electrified, I don’t think. It does happen. This could turn out to be better for us. We won’t know without looking, and everyone will have input.”
Patterson added “I’m concerned about the message we’re sending with this. Our water system is a vast, tremendous asset, and I see no need for us to sell it. We’re not broke and we’re nowhere near our constitutional debt limit”
When asked for a copy of the letter, Cheeks told The Daily Home she had been advised by the city’s attorney the letter was not public because it had not presented to the council for action during a public meeting.
Former City Manager Mike Stampfler had previously proposed bringing in a private management company to take over the system in 2010, but the council at that time was generally hostile to the proposal, and it died shortly afterward when Stampfler quit.
Southwest Water is based in Texas but has an office in Birmingham and clients in Alabama, according to the company website.
Although not directly related to the issues raised Monday, the council will hold a work session on water and sewer bond debt Monday, Nov. 2, at 4 p.m.
Also Monday, the council:
- Took no action to remove Samuel Wiggins from the Industrial Development Board. Wiggins was arrested earlier this month on charges of production of child pornography, He term on the board ends in December;
- Agreed to lift the hiring freeze imposed two weeks ago for the Police and Fire departments only;
- Approved matching funds for an airport improvement grant, an action the council takes every year;
- Approved abatement resolutions for two pieces of property with junked cars on them;
- Approved a lease with Tanya Ingram for the Brecon Recreation Center and with Little House Dance Studio for a room at the Spring Street Recreation Center;
- Renewed an agreement with Alpine Properties for ground maintenance at Oak Hill Cemetery;
- Accepted a fluoridation grant for the Water Department for $24,500 from the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Oral Health Office;
- Approved a user agreement with Talladega College for the Ben E. Bruner Sports Complex for softball and soccer practices and the Spring Street Recreation Center pool for $1,500 each;
- Heard Cheeks announce the city had accepted the keys to the former East Side Head Start building, but that there were cracks in the foundation, and the city would have to hire a structural engineer, possibly using capital improvement money, to determine what needed to be done to make the building usable; and
- Agreed to replace the historical marker on The Square, which is cracked and has a damaged pole, for $2,500.