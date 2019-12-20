Principal of AIDB’s Helen Keller School resigns, does not give reason

TALLADEGA -- The executive committee of the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind board of trustees took up three personnel actions during a called meeting Friday afternoon, including accepting the resignation of the principal at the Helen Keller School.
The committee spent about 45 minutes in executive session, citing discussion of reputation, character, professional competence and job performance of certain employees, according to a letter from board attorney Clay Carr.
After reconvening, the committee accepted the recommendations of AIDB President Dr. John Mascia regarding two probationary employees and accepted the resignation of Helen Keller Principal Dr. Demarcus Gates
The names of the two probationary employees, and what actions were taken in relation to them, were not released Friday pending their notification.
Gates had only been at Helen Keller since August and did not give a reason for his resignation, Mascia said. His first day on the job was the first day of the present school year.
According to a press release issued when he was hired last summer, Gates holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Tuskegee University and a bachelor’s in secondary education from Miles College. He also has a Master of Education in school counseling and a Class A certification from Alabama State University and an Educational Specialist Degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He earned his Doctorate in Philosophy from Capella University.
The release goes on to say Gates had been an assistant principal at Hudson School, Hayes High School, Jones Valley School, Jackson Olin High School and Huffman High School. He was named principal at L.M. Smith Middle School in 2013.
He has also worked as a wilderness counselor with Bradford Health Services and a counselor with Halsey, Richardson and Associates.
The committee did not take up any other business during the called meeting, Mascia said.