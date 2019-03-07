Primary Care Center of Northeast Alabama is now open for business.
The center officially opened Monday, and has begun accepting patients.
Talladega Mayor Jerry Cooper, Greater Talladega and Lincoln Area Chamber Director Jason Daves, Pediatrician Dr. Angela Martin, along with officials from Primary Care Center of Northeast Alabama participated in a ribbon cutting on Thursday.
The new facility is located inside the Talladega County Health Department.
The center offers multiple healthcare providers for all ages, and will accept all major insurances.
Primary Care Center of Northeast Alabama is at 1004 South St. East, Suite A.
For more information, call 256-362-2013.