President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, the president announced in a tweet early Friday.
“Tonight, (the first lady) and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately,” Trump said just before 1 a.m. “We will get through this TOGETHER!”
Trump’s announcement came a few hours after he and the first lady began a “quarantine process” as they awaited test results, following a confirmed positive test for close aide Hope Hicks.
According to the Associated Press, Hicks experienced mild symptoms on the plane ride home after a re-election campaign rally in Minnesota on Wednesday evening. Hicks was quarantined away from others on the plane.
The president and his wife join the more than 7.2 million Americans infected by the virus, which has killed nearly 208,000 in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.