Presbyterian Home’s Union Village grows with addition of 2 new tiny houses (with photos)

TALLADEGA -- The Presbyterian Home for Children and Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind held a dedication ceremony Tuesday morning for the two newest “tiny houses” in Union Village.
Union Village is a community of safe, affordable and Americans with Disabilities Act compliant homes for deaf, blind or deaf and blind adults.
To date, Union Village consists of five brick cottages and four of the tiny houses, joined together into two duplexes. When the development is complete, there will be up to 16 of the tiny houses, plus community gardens, firepits, picnic areas and other shared amenities.
All four of the existing tiny houses were officially named at Tuesday’s ceremony. According to Presbyterian Home President Doug Marshall, the first two were named Union Presbyterian Home and Presbyterian Manor Home, in honor of the Union Presbyterian Church of Ozark and Presbyterian Manor Apartments in Tarrant. Both of the namesake properties were sold last year, with the proceeds going toward the building of the first two houses.
The new homes were funded with grants from the Daniel Foundation and the Independent Presbyterian Church Foundation, and were named in honor of Daniel Foundation founder Garry Smith and youth director and community ministries coordinator for IPC Felix Yarboro.
Marshall and AIDB President Dr. John Mascia both spoke of the importance of building relationships to accomplish goals of helping others during their remarks at the ceremony.
That point was driven home even further by the keynote speaker, Troy University Chancellor (and Mascia’s predecessor at AIDB, from 1979 to 1989) Dr. Jack Hawkins.
Hawkins said the relationship between the Daniel Foundation, which funded construction of one of the new houses, and AIDB, began on a Monday morning early in his tenure at AIDB.
Smith had just retired and moved out to Logan Martin Lake, Hawkins said. One of his neighbors on the lake had invited a group of deaf children to her house, and he “fell in love with this unique group of young people.”
Smith did not identify himself during his first call to AIDB but said only that he was interested in learning more about the institute and would like to take a tour. Hawkins arranged the tour, with himself as guide.
“We came across an old vocational building at the Alabama School for the Deaf campus that was about to fall in,” Hawkins said. “He asked me what we planned to do with it. Well, I hadn’t really given it any thought, but I had an epiphany right then, and before I had time to think about it, I said we were either going to tear it down for a parking lot or build an independent living center for young women.
“I still didn’t know who he was at that point, but a week or so later, I got an unsolicited check in the mail for $100,000. That’s a lot of money today, but it was an even larger amount in 1979. AIDB didn’t even have a foundation at the time, so we had to start one, and Smith ended up being the first director.”
Beth Adams spoke as the representative of IPC and said she was honored to be a part of the Union Village project, adding that Yarbro, who passed away last year, would have been as well.
The houses are designed to allow deaf, blind and deaf/blind individuals to live productive and independent lives.
“That’s what it’s all about,” Mascia said before the ceremony. “That’s what we’re here for.”
The tiny homes were built by George Hicks Construction Inc. of Talladega and include zero-step entry, minimal thresholds, 9-foot ceilings, zero barrier showers and other features designed for those who are deaf, blind, or deaf/blind. The community is designed so that “residents can also access wrap-around supportive services, such as employment opportunities, transportation, meal delivery, support groups and more,” according to a press release.
“Phase 1 of Union Village was completed in 2017 and currently serves 33 residents in the five large cottages,” according to the release. “Phase 2 will eventually consist of 16 tiny homes (two 495-square-foot homes per duplex) that provide special accommodations and accessibility, with another 24 tiny homes planned for Phase 3.
“Shaded by large oak and pecan trees, this planned community will eventually include walkways, raised flower beds and gardens, and picnic areas, making it easy for residents to enjoy fellowship and the outdoors.”
The entire development sits on 80 acres owned by the Presbyterian Home.
The rent is kept low, and the proceeds go back to the Presbyterian Home to assist its core mission of helping children, Marshall said.
Marshall said the two new additions have been given certificates of occupancy but do not have tenants yet. “We have some shipping issues getting the stoves,” he said.