Presbyterian Home’s first-ever estate sale proving to be a hit (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA -- The Presbyterian Home for Children’s first-ever estate sale got off to a roaring start Thursday, and President Doug Marshall said that success was expected to carry on through the weekend.
Bargain hunters from all over east central Alabama and as far away as Georgia came out Thursday to go through two buildings -- the thrift store and the gymnasium -- literally packed with absolutely every type of conceivable item at the lowest possible prices, all to benefit the home’s mission to help women, children and families.
“We’ve had an overwhelming response,” Marshall said. “We’ve had a lot of our loyal thrift store customers come out, but we’re also seeing a lot of new people, from Talladega and from all around the state.
“We’ve been overwhelmed by the response, and they’ve been overwhelmed by the selection of items and the prices. There are amazing buys just everywhere here.”
Marshall also encouraged shoppers who came out Thursday and Friday to come back Saturday.
“The difference between what we’re doing and a normal estate sale is that we are constantly reloading the sales tables,” he said. “We have so much, when we have some space, we bring out more items for sale.
“Even if you’ve already gone through all the tables, I guarantee if you come back, you’re going to see a lot of things that you haven’t seen already.”
The sale was made possible by two large estates that willed property to the Presbyterian Home and a benefactor who purchased an antique shop and donated the contents. Marshall said he hopes these sales will become at least an annual event.
The sale is due to continue Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.