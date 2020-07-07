Presbyterian Home in Talladega set to hold unique 3-day fundraiser estate sale starting Thursday

TALLADEGA -- The Presbyterian Home for Children in Talladega will kick off a unique three-day fundraiser Thursday morning, according to President Doug Marshall.
“It’s what you would expect from an estate sale, but with thrift store prices,” he explained.
The sale will be in the thrift store and gym at the Presbyterian Home on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Marshall said this will be the first sale of its kind, but not the last.
“This is our first summer sale, but we’re hoping to be able to have at least two of these per year going forward,” he said. All proceeds go to benefit “our ministry of caring for at-risk and homeless children and their families.”
According to Presbyterian Home Director of Operations Jeremy Hardy, items that will be available at the sale include antiques, furniture and china, as well as crystal, tools, collectibles, kitchenware, lamos, artwork, cooking utensils, books, clothing, luggage and seasonal items. Prices are as low as two for $1, with the average price being about $5, and furniture and some antiques being priced as marked.
“We’re also having a $5 bag sale, where you can get as much clothing and thrift store items as you can stuff into a 33 gallon bag for $5, and a $5 basket sale, which works pretty much the same way,” Hardy said. “If you can fit it into the basket, it’s $5.”
Marshall explained the sale was made possible mainly through the generosity of two estates and a living donor.
“We pulled in a very large estate from Helena that included the contents of an 8,000 square foot home, and another estate in Mountain Brook,” he explained. “And when the Somewhere In Time Antique Shop in Alabaster went out of business, the person who bought it donated the entire inventory to us. We have also accepted a lot of donations at the drop box at Shades Valley Presbyterian Church. “That’s been there for years and helped keep a constant flow of goods back into the city. We had gotten to a point where we just really needed to have a sale.”
The event has been advertised all over the region and will, hopefully, draw a large number of shoppers from out of town who will eat and buy gasoline in Talladega as well, he said.
In addition to raising funds, Marshall said he hoped the sale would help bring attention to the thrift store, which is open year round and also benefits the Presbyterian Home ministries.
“I think people will be looking forward to finding cool things to buy at amazing prices,” Marshall said. “And it’s a blessing for us to be able to help people in the community buy the things they need for good prices, especially with everything that’s going on in the world right now.”
Shoppers will come in through the thrift store entrance on Ashland Highway, across from the Talladega County Department of Human Resources.
Clothing and seasonal items will be for sale inside the thrift store, and everything else will be lined up on tables in the gym. Presbyterian Home staff will be on hand to help get shoppers where they want to be and to provide help for those who need it getting their purchases into their cars. Shoppers will then exit through the main entrance.