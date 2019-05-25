TALLADEGA -- The Presbyterian Home for Children Thrift Store has served its residents and the Talladega community for several decades, and its outreach mission only continues to grow.
“We are the only thrift store in town that directly benefits a nonprofit,” said Jeremy Hardy, PHFC Thrift Store director. “The store is always getting in new inventory and has just about everything a person could need.”
According to Hardy, the thrift store first opened during the 1980s.
“The building has served several purposes over time,” Hardy said. “It closed for about five years before it reopened in 2014. We conducted a total revamping of the store in 2017, which has made things a lot more organized.”
The store offers a variety of items, including clothing, appliances, antiques, furniture, toys and much more.
“Our children's clothes typically run about 25 cents apiece, and adult clothing usually ranges from $1 to $2,” said Cindy Lewis-Brown, PHFC Thrift Store manager.
Lewis-Brown noted the store has a $5 clothing sale about once a month.
“Shoppers are given a very large plastic bag, and they only pay $5 for everything they can fit inside. It’s been very popular,” she said.
“We are also very active on our Facebook page. We are always posting new inventory items.”
The store takes pride in providing shoppers with an enjoyable, welcoming experience.
“We always have coffee and popcorn available to guests free of charge,” Hardy said. “We are also equipped with a vending machine from AIDB, and all of its sales go directly back to them.”
Hardy noted PHFC residents are able to browse and select donated items free of charge, prior to them being available to the public.
“We make sure they are able to look at everything first and pick out what they need,” Hardy said.
And, the store continues serving PHFC residents even after they move on.
“Once our residents leave our campus, we also provide them with any needed furnishings from the store,” he said.
The business also provides job opportunities for women in the PHFC’s secure dwellings program.
“For many of the women who work here, it is often their very first job,” Hardy said. “We are able to provide them with career training, which provides them with a sense of responsibility and independence.”
Hardy said the store typically employs three to five women from the secure dwellings program throughout the year.
Hardy said the store’s revenue goes straight back into the operations budget for the PHFC.
“It helps us pay the bills while serving the residents and community at the same time,” he said. “It’s a win-win.”
According to Hardy, perhaps the best thing about the store is that it brings awareness to the PHFC.
“It helps strike up the conversation about who we are and what we do,” Hardy said. “You would be surprised at how many people don’t know about us.”
Donations are accepted during store hours via drop-offs or home pickups within a 50-mile radius.
“We will accept just about anything, except for weapons and mattresses,” Hardy said.
PHFC President and CEO Doug Marshall said the store has become beneficial to the entire community.
“Talladega has a significant amount of people living at or below the poverty line,”
Marshall said. “The store does so many things not only for our residents and the Home itself, but it also helps provide local lower-income families an affordable and safe place to shop for basic needs.”
Last year, the thrift store began offering U-Haul trucks, products and services for rent.
“The rental fees start at $19.95, with additional fees such as mileage,” Hardy said. “It’s been very beneficial for us and the community. We’ve gotten great feedback.”
PHFC officials said volunteers are needed.
“Those who want to help are always welcome and can find out how to get started by giving us a call,” Hardy said.
The PHFC Thrift Store is at 975 Ashland Highway in Talladega.
Store hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. until noon.
For more information, call the store at 256- 268-7505, or visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PHFCThrift/.
The Presbyterian Home for Children has provided services to children in need since 1868. Originally founded as an orphanage, today it provides a wider range of services for homeless children, families and young adults from all across the state.