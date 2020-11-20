Presbyterian Home for Children in Talladega receives top rating

TALLADEGA -- Talladega’s Presbyterian Home for Children has been given a top rating by a national organization providing user reviews of charities and nonprofits.
According to a press release, the Home was named a 2020 top-rated nonprofit by GreatNonProfits.
The Presbyterian Home “is one of the few organizations in the state caring for Alabama’s homeless boys and girls, along with their female caregivers, in its secure dwellings program,” the release says.
“The Home also serves teenage girls who have been subject to extreme trauma or neglect in its Moderate Residential Care Therapeutics Program and families in crisis through its In Home Intensive Services.”
The Top Rated Nonprofit Award is “based on the rating and number of reviews that the home received,” according to a press release.
GreatNonProfits accepts ratings and reviews from donors, volunteers, clients and others who have had contact with a particular organization. The Home was reviewed 19 times and given five starts by 18 of those reviewers. The 19th review gave four stars, according to the site.
“These are amazing people doing God's work,” one reviewer wrote. “I am thankful to be on the team that supports their website because I see ALL of the GOOD they are doing. They are special.”
Another wrote, “I have worked with the staff at Presbyterian Home for Children for over 10 years now as a vendor, and I have seen firsthand the blood, sweat and tears that have gone into growing the mission of PHFC. I know so many lives and families have been touched and generations forever changed as a result of the amazing work done by PHFC. Praise God for such an amazing organization.”
A third added, “I have known of the great work of the Presbyterian Home for Children for many years, but it wasn't until I had occasion to work directly with the leadership team of the Home that I realized the expertise and the (servant’s) heart it takes to help some of Alabama's most needy children.
“I have had extensive discussions with their leadership and I know how much they care for the families they serve and how hard they work. I have experienced domestic violence in my family, and it touches me that if my family weren't blessed with the resources we have, my child and grandchildren could be seeking help at the Home. We are fortunate to have such a resource.”
Said GreatNonProfits CEO Perla Ni, in the release, “The Presbyterian Home for Children is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community. Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but also the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working for the Home.”
Said Home President and CEO Doug Marshall, in the release, “We are honored to be named a 2020 top-rated nonprofit. We are proud of our accomplishments this year, particularly our accreditation by the Council on Accreditation, the nation’s leading accreditation organization for social service agencies in the U.S. and Canada.”