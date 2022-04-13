Presbyterian Home for Children hosts first gala since start of pandemic

BIRMINGHAM -- The Presbyterian Home for Children hosted its Sweet Home Soirée on April 2 at The Club in Birmingham and has two more Soiree galas set for Huntsville and Mobile.
Several hundred supporters gathered for PHFC’s signature Soirée in Birmingham, which featured a plated dinner, live jazz music and silent and live auctions. The Birmingham Soirée marked the first the Home hosted the gala since the pandemic started two years ago. During the Birmingham festivities, the Home honored Tom and Patti Winter for their life affirming ministries and unrelenting support of at-risk children and youth.
“Each Soirée gives the Home the opportunity to recognize and honor those individuals who have been faithful and impactful ministry partners enabling the continuing care of the precious children and youth entrusted to us,” said Doug Marshall, president and CEO of the Home.
The legacy of Tom and Patti Winter’s dedication to at-risk children and youth continues with the creation of the Tom & Patti Winter Education Fund for Ascension Leadership Academy. Every donation to this fund recognizes the importance of education as a requirement to thrive in today’s world. To learn more visit: secure.swell.gives/SHSBirmingham/donations#/amount
Anyone interested in attending or serving as a table host can visit the event’s web page for more information at shshuntsville.swell.gives/ or shsmobile.swell.gives/
Presbyterian Home for Children in Talladega, Alabama, is one of few organizations in the state caring for Alabama’s homeless boys and girls, along with their female caregivers in its Secure Dwellings Program. In its Residential Moderate Care Therapeutic Program, the Home also serves teenage girls who have previously experienced extreme trauma and or neglect. In addition, the Home serves young female adults in crisis through its Transition to Adult Living Program and families in crisis over seven counties through its In-Home Intensive Services, Family Bridges. Our Ascension Leadership Academy features a fully Cognia-accredited academic curriculum focusing on academics and leadership for our residential children and youth in addition to children and youth from the community.