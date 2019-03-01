TALLADEGA -- The Presbyterian Home for Children in Talladega recently announced the expansion of its volunteer leadership team.
The Presbyterian Home is adding an advisory board to its existing board of trustees, adding independent members to its audit committee and starting a junior board.
Last month, the Home welcomed six new board of trustee members, six new advisory board members, three independent audit committee members and 16 junior board members, a press release notes.
“We are really excited about the addition of new leadership and the creation of our new junior board,” Presbyterian Home for Children President and Chief Executive Officer Doug Marshall said. “These new members include people from all different types of business and faith backgrounds. We are excited for what their experience will bring.”
New board of trustee members include the Rev. Christie Ashton, of Huntsville; the Rev. Elizabeth Goodrich, of Birmingham; the Rev. Joe Johnson, of Dothan; Sue Martino, of Mobile; Terry Smiley, of Homewood; and Janis Williams, of Huntsville.
In addition to new board members, the Presbyterian Home is also adding a new advisory board.
“Its purpose is to represent each committee of the Home with their background and expertise,” Marshall said.
Advisory board members include Sam Allison, of Birmingham; Ted Autterson, of Mobile; Millie Chastain, of Talladega; Stan Cowan, of Huntsville; George Fritsma, of Trussville; and John Myers, of Stockton.
The leadership expansion also includes three new members to the organization's audit committee. They are Regan Liggins, Mark Feagin and Hopson Nance, who are all from Birmingham.
“An exciting addition to the Home’s volunteer roster is the creation of a junior board,” Marshall said. “It will bring the state’s next generation of leaders into the discussion of how to help the Presbyterian Home achieve its mission of providing a faith-based safe haven for children and their caregivers. They will play a big role in our outreach and fundraising.”
Marshall said the members of the junior board “represent a wide variety of businesses and organizations across Talladega, Birmingham and Montgomery.”
Inaugural members include Chairman David Brisco, of Southern Company; Mary Otulana, CPA; Daniel Killilea, of South Highland Presbyterian Church; Deven Beam, of Civilian Marksmanship Park; Brittany Rouse, of Jefferson County Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Authority; Kimberly Hatcher, of Regions Bank; Brittney Bragg, of Abell & Bragg LLC; Landon Nichols, of Medical Advocacy & Outreach; Brett Livesay, of Berney Office Solutions; Kathryn Bringman, of Diamondback Energy; Mark Lucas, of The Music Room; Jonathan Schniper, of Spire; Stephanie Rucks, of Providence Management Company LLC; Christopher Henley, of Anniston First United Methodist and Talladega Auto Parts; and Carrie Uptain, of the Jefferson County Board of Education.
“It is our goal to keep developing leadership outside the Presbyterian wall,” Marshall said. “We will always be a Presbyterian organization, but we hope to increase our donor base and spread awareness about how we care for at-risk homeless children and families.”
For more information, contact Marshall at 256-362-4314.