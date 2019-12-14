Presbyterian Home For Children, AIDB announce Union Village expansion

TALLADEGA -- The Presbyterian Home for Children and the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind have announced an expansion to Union Village.
The village is a supportive housing partnership between the two entities that serves adults who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind, visually imparied or deafblind in the Talladega community.
The expansion includes opening the Presbyterian Home for Children’s Northington Cottage, which will serve as an semi-independent living space for seven adults who are deaf or hard of hearing, according to a press release.
“The addition of Northington Cottage allows us to expand our supportive housing footprint to the deaf and hard of hearing community while enabling additional financial support for the Home from affordable rentals for the AIDB community to help us continue our mission of serving children at-risk and in need from across Alabama,” Director of Operations for the Presbyterian Home for Children Jeremy Hardy said.
The seven residents will move in next month, officials note.
Historically, the cottage has served as the president’s home for the Presbyterian Home for Children, said Doug Marshall, Presbyterian Home president and CEO.
“It was built in 1955,” Marshall said “It received a total revamp with new flooring and some modernization in 2017.”
The cottage is approximately 3,500 square feet, Marshall said.
It has seven bedrooms, three bathrooms, a kitchenette, dining room, entertainment room, laundry room, patio and plenty of backyard space.
Union Village includes five group living homes and two “tiny homes” on undeveloped farm land at the back of the campus of the Presbyterian Home for Children. The village has more than 20 residents.
Marshall said two additional tiny homes are set to be constructed in 2020.
Each of the tiny homes is approximately 495 square feet, fully compatible with the Americans with Disabilities Act. They include zero step entry, minimal thresholds, 9-foot ceilings, zero barrier showers and other amenities designed for those who are deaf or blind.
Union Village residents are also able to access to wrap-around supportive services, such as employment opportunities, advocacy, transportation, meal delivery, support groups and more.
“Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing need the opportunity to live in a safe, comfortable and nurturing environment in the community of their choice,” saod Donte Little, director of AIDB’s Talladega Regional Center. “We are proud to share a mission of service that will have limitless positive impact for the AIDB consumers we serve.”
