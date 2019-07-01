A garden at the Presbyterian Home for Children was dedicated Saturday to the memory of Alumni of the Home who have passed through.
The project was conceived several years ago by the PHFC Alumni Organization and funds were raised to begin the project. Earlier this year volunteers from several Presbyterian churches and youth from Shocco Springs camp worked on the project, making it truly a community effort.
“More than 3,000 children have passed through these doors in 150 years, and it is fitting that we dedicate an area of the campus to their memory,” PHFC President Doug Marshall said during the dedication.
A plaque designating the garden will be installed later.