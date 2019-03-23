TALLADEGA -- The Presbyterian Home for Children and the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind will break ground on Union Village at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, at 604 Chaffee St. in Talladega.
Union Village is a housing partnership between the Presbyterian Home and AIDB.
The joint venture was established to provide permanent, supportive housing for deaf and blind individuals in a community of 42 “tiny homes” on unoccupied property on the Presbyterian Home’s 85-acre campus, a press release notes.
The groundbreaking will begin phase two of the project, which started in 2017.
The second phase will include road construction, utility infrastructure, foundation soil work for 14 home sites and the completion of two tiny homes to start the community.
The first phase transitioned some of the Presbyterian Home properties, which were readily available and accessible to start a supportive housing community in cooperation with AIDB, which provides overall program services.
“This is a great opportunity for two neighboring nonprofits to work together on a project which benefits our children and this community,” Presbyterian Home President and CEO Doug Marshall said. “Union Village will provide safe and affordable housing to a very important, yet vulnerable population in Talladega while producing a continuing cash flow from the rentals to help in the funding of our operations to serve and care for at-risk and homeless children from across Alabama.”
According to the release, the seed money for the beginning of phase two was provided by gifts to Presbyterian Home from Union Presbyterian Church in Ozark and the board of directors for Presbyterian Manor apartments in Tarrant.
“The supportive housing partnership has addressed many of the initial needs of AIDB consumers for a safe and affordable living environment,” AIDB President Dr. John Mascia said. “We appreciate the continuing commitment of our neighbor and partner, the Presbyterian Home, as they move to the second phase of this project. We are proud to share a mission of service that can have limitless positive impact for children and adults with special needs.”