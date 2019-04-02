TALLADEGA -- Officials from the Presbyterian Home for Children and the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind came together Tuesday to break ground on Union Village, a housing partnership between the two organizations at 604 Chaffee St. in Talladega.
“Today marks a significant milestone for both AIDB and PHFC,” said Jeremy Hardy, the Presbyterian Home’s director of housing. “This has been a need for more than 30 years in this community.”
The joint venture was established in 2017 to provide permanent and supportive housing for deaf and blind individuals in a community of homes on unoccupied property on the Presbyterian Home’s 85-acre campus.
“This is an important day for the Home and AIDB,” PHFC President and CEO Doug Marshall said.“Union Village is the perfect name for this future community. The Home and AIDB have formed a wonderful friendship since this whole thing started from sketches on legal pads.
“We are here first because God loves you, and we love you. He also loves the blind, deaf and those who are deafblind. I want to thank everyone who has supported this venture. Many of you loved these individuals before even meeting them.
“We have been blessed to have wonderful leadership and look forward to providing safe, affordable and accessible homes to AIDB consumers.”
Added AIDB President Dr. John Mascia, “At the end of the day, we all share a common bond. We want what’s best for our family, and for them to discover their fullest potential -- to feel like they belong, to live limitlessly.
“The supportive housing partnership has addressed many of the initial needs of AIDB consumers for a safe and affordable living environment. We are proud to share a mission of service that can have limitless positive impact for children and adults with special needs.”
According officials from the Presbyterian Home and AIDB, the groundbreaking begins phase two of the housing partnership.
The second phase includes road construction, utility infrastructure, foundation soil work for multiple home sites and the completion of two tiny homes to start the community.
Marshall added the seed money for the beginning of phase two was provided by gifts to Presbyterian Home from Union Presbyterian Church in Ozark and the board of directors for Presbyterian Manor apartments in Tarrant.
According to Marshall, the first phase transitioned some of the Presbyterian Home properties, which were readily available and accessible, to start a supportive housing community in cooperation with AIDB, which provides overall program services.
Hardy added Amanda Looper with David Baker Architects has served as the project’s architect.
“Phase two should be completed by late spring or early summer, with the dedication of the new buildings,” Hardy said. “We have not set a final end date for the project, but the village will include 70 total units after completion.”
Multiple current and future residents were also present for Tuesday’s celebration, including 1989 Alabama School for the Blind graduate Jim Bob Rutlin.
“I have always wanted to live in my own apartment in Talladega,” Rutlin said. “I wanted to live somewhere safe and affordable, where I could feel like I was part of this community. I’ve been at Union Village since July 15, 2017, and it has been wonderful. The only place better than this is heaven.”
For more information regarding Union Village, call the Presbyterian Home for Children at 256-362-2114.