Presbyterian Home accepts donations in honor of late James Murner

TALLADEGA -- The Presbyterian Home for Children in Talladega accepted two checks Tuesday morning in memory of the late James Murner, in what has become a holiday tradition.
Murner passed away in November 2018. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam, where he earned two Purple Hearts, and later worked for the U.S. Postal Service. He studied with the Whosoever Will Men’s Bible Class and the Caravan Class in Talladega.
According to Presbyterian Home President Doug Marshall, the two Sunday school classes presented a check for $4,000. Murner’s family also presented a check, for an undisclosed sum.
Marshall said of Murner, “It was always his own heart to impact our children at the Home with love. He knew that these children were important to God, so they were important to James.
“It is our honor to honor his legacy of love. Thank you, Murner family, for sharing him with the Presbyterian Home for Children, Ascension Leadership Academy, the community of Talladega and everywhere else in the world that he touched other lives.
“We appreciate the generous donations from the Whosoever Will Bible Study Class, the Caravan Class and the Murner family this Christmas.”
The ceremony was at the First Presbyterian Church of Talladega, and again in accordance with the new tradition, included musical performances by children living at the Home and studying at Ascension.
Charity Brown played “Silent Night,” followed by “Angels We Have Heard On High” and “Jingle Bells” by Phaethon Brown. The ceremony closed with “O Come All Ye Faithful” performed by Damian Brown.