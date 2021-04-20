Prep volleyball: Lincoln’s Brittany Swain signs with Savannah State

LINCOLN — Brittany Swain signed scholarship papers to play volleyball with NCAA Division II Savannah State University on Tuesday at Eastaboga Baptist Church.
Swain is the first Lincoln volleyball to sign with a Division II program in more than 16 years. Savannah State is based in Savannah, Ga.
“Savannah State was one of the top schools that I was looking at,” Swain said. “They had everything that I wanted in a college. I like that it was an HBCU (Historical Black College and University) and that it was close to the beach. I like the team. I watched a lot of films on the team and I felt like it’s somewhere that I wanted to go.”
Swain had to fight through adversity to earn this opportunity. Swain suffered a knee injury in the second set in a 3-0 loss to Boaz in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. After injuring her knee and having surgery, Swain didn’t think that she would have the chance to play in college.
The Savannah State coach calmed her fears, however.
“The coach told me since I was a left-handed middle that she didn’t care about the injury,” Swain said. “She said that she would work with me on that. That’s also a bigger reason that I wanted to go there. Even though I had an injury, their coach was still reaching out to me to make sure that I was good and ensuring my spot. ”
Swain had a stellar senior campaign for the Golden Bears as she recorded 338 kills and had a serve percentage of 90 percent. Swain was rewarded for her impressive season as she earned all-state honors for the second season in a row. She also earned Class 4A-5A Talladega County Co-Player of the Year.
“Brittany is an awesome young lady,” Lincoln head coach Patti Hansen said. “She is dedicated to her school work, she is dedicated to athletics. She is going to do great things. She did great things at our school. In three years, she led blocks or kills. She was one of the true leaders on our team on the court and off the court as well.”
Hansen was impressed with the way Swain continued to work toward her goal of playing college volleyball despite the injury.
“She worked hard looking for schools,” Hansen said. “She was devastated with the injury and she was scared. She was weary and nervous on what would be available for her but she did it. She did the work. She got it out there. I think she is going to be a great asset there. The coach was telling me that it’s hard to find a middle hitter that is left-handed so that is a good attack for any volleyball program. She is excited to have her so I think she is going to be a good fit for them.”
Swain is grateful for everyone that played a role in making her dream turn into a reality.
“I thank my mother, my coach, and my teammates,” Swain said. “They had the biggest impact on this next step.”