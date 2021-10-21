Prep volleyball: Comer's historic season comes to an end

B.B. Comer’s historic run came to an end on Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers fell to Ariton 3-1 in the Sweet 16 of the Class 2A South Regional Tournament in Montgomery.
Comer (9-9) defeated Clarke County in straight sets (25-23, 25-15,25-7) to advance to the Sweet 16. This was Comer’s first regional win in school history.
“We started out slow again, but it was our first time here, our first time in this type of environment,” B.B. Comer head coach Katie Etheridge said. “Our goal was to come in and play with the skill that we have been developing all season. They did an awesome job of coming together and working together. We accomplished our goal of keeping our composure playing in an environment that was so new for them.”
Etheridge was confident coming into this morning's game against Clarke County but she didn’t know how well her team would handle playing in a different setting.
“I knew skillswise what it should look like, but I also knew that they were in an environment that’s completely different than they are used to with so many games going on with the stakes as high as they are,” Etheridge said. “I knew what they would be able to do. I’m very proud of them. I’m very proud of how hard they worked coming in and being able to focus on the game that needed to be played and not worry about the things surrounding them.”
Stats leaders
Heidei Gay record 10 kills, six digs and an ace.
Micaiah Harris nine assists, five aces, four digs
Aliyah Gaddis eight assists, seven kills, five aces, and four digs.