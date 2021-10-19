Prep volleyball: B.B. Comer ready for first appearance in regional tourney

B.B. Comer will take on Clarke County in the Class 2A South Volleyball Regional Tournament today at Multiplex at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery at 10:15 a.m. For the Tigers, this is their first time in the regional tournament in school history.
“It means so much to watch this team come from last year. We only lost one senior, so we really had high hopes for this season,” B.B. Comer head coach Katie Etheridge said. “We had a great season. These girls have never been to a regional before or won the area, so this means the absolute world to us. It means the world to me to get to watch them have this opportunity.”
Comer defeated Vincent and Horseshoe Bend to win the Class 2A, Area 7 tournament. It wasn’t an easy road for the Tigers to earn their first area title.
“We started out slow against Vincent, but we ended up beating them in three sets,” Etheridge said. “Then we went straight into playing Horseshoe Bend, who was the No. 1 seed. We already lost to them twice during the season. The first time we lost to them in four sets, and the second time they beat us in five sets. Our goal against them was to play volleyball like we know how to play volleyball and keep our composure because we really wanted to beat them. It went back and forth. They won the first game, we won the second, they won third, we won the fourth and the fifth set. All of them were pretty close games.”
For the Tigers (8-8), the win against Vincent was a historic one as it was the first time winning a game in the area tournament. Senior captain Heidei Gay is proud of what they were able to accomplish last week.
“It’s really great,” Gay said. “I’m so proud of everyone that I played with and myself. We have six seniors on the team, and four of them I have played with since I started in the seventh grade. Coming up through Comer hasn’t always been great because we had so many different coaches. Just being a part of it shows that hard work pays off.”
Gay is one of the only Tigers with experience playing in an atmosphere similar to what they will be playing in Montgomery. Gay said she has talked to her teammates about what to expect going into the tournament. Even though Comer is inexperienced in the tournament, Gay is confident that the moment will not be too big for them.
“I play club ball, and it is set up the same as the regional tournament,” she said. “ I know what to expect, but I don’t think the girls do. I have been trying to explain what’s going to go down and happen. … I feel like we are going to go down there and do our best. Win or lose, we are going to be proud. We definitely want to win. Our goal is to win the first two games so that we can get to the state tournament. We have a really good chance because we came in first in our tournament, so we are a top seed.”
Gay said finally having a head coach that cares about volleyball is one of the reasons that they have been successful this season.
“Most of the coaches that we had in the past didn’t care or didn’t know how to play volleyball,” Gay said. “We also keep each other accountable. We know how we can play on the court, so if one is not doing their best we will be like, hey, you need to get it together. We also got educated on the game of volleyball, so we know how to win the game. Our coach taught us how to place the ball instead of just hitting it. We won, so we know how it feels, and we want to keep winning.”