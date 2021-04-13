Prep track and field: Golden Bears claim third straight county championship

LINCOLN-- Lincoln High School’s boys won the 2021 Talladega County track and field champions on Tuesday afternoon. This is the third straight season that the Golden Bears have earned the county title.
The Golden Bears finished in first place with a score of 159.50. Winterboro finished in second place with a score of 148. Sylacauga finished third with 115 points.
“It is exciting with me being a first-time head coach,” Lincoln head coach Christopher Smith said. “I have never won a county track championship. To see the smile on these kids’ faces was awesome.”
The Golden Bears had success in the field events as they earned first place in several.
Tallas Swain won the pole vault event, winning with a leap of 7 feet.
LaBraylon Looney won the discus with a throw of 107-03.50.
Camare Hampton finished tied for first place with Winterboro’s Chance Dandridge in the high jump with a leap of 5-08.00. Elijah Carter finished in third place with a leap of 5-04.00.
Tre Hines finished in second place the shot put with a throw of 43-07.00.
Lincoln didn’t win the top honor in any of the track events, but it had several athletes to second and third place.
Lincoln’s Kawliga Miller, Jayden Curry, Jaylon Rivers, and JR Proctor won the 4x800 relay with a time of 9:14.51.
“We had a lot of young kids to step up today,” Smith said. “Jayden Curry is one of my seventh graders, and he stepped up in the 4x400 relay and the 4x800 relay. We have to get healthy moving forward. We have a lot of guys banged up and injured that didn’t run today.”
Quin Cotton earned a second-place finish in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.86. Cotton also helped the Golden Bears finish in the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:44.57. Teammate Jack Wiggins finished in third place.
“We won in 2019, but it wasn’t like this,” Cotton said. “ I am very thankful for my teammates. They push me hard every day, and I push them hard.”
J.R. Proctor also finished in second place in the 1600 meter run and the 3200-meter run.
Smith said if the Golden Bears can get some of their athletes healthy, they will have a chance to be competitive in sectionals and the state track meets.
“I believe we can do something when we go to sectionals and state,” Smith said. “I believe we can place in a lot of areas. We have been looking at times all year, and we believe we could do a little damage when we go.”
B.B. Comer, Talladega, Munford, Alabama School for the Deaf, Fayetteville, TC Central, and Childersburg round out fourth through 10th place.