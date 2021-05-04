Prep tennis: Pell City’s Cannon Harmon signs with Gadsden State

PELL CITY— Cannon Harmon signed scholarship papers to play tennis at Gadsden State Community College on Friday afternoon. Harmon said signing a scholarship is something that he never expected to do.
“It feels good to sign,” Harmon said. “It’s going to be fun and a good experience. Signing is not something that I thought that I would be doing at all. The Gadsden State coach offered me, and I was like, sure, I will take the offer and go to college.”
Harmon was considering not going to college, but his visit to Gadsden State played a role in changing his mind.
“It was awesome when I went up there,” he said. “Everything was real chill and doesn’t look like it is too rowdy up there.”
Harmon had a stellar career at Pell City. The senior went undefeated from eighth grade until this past season.
“I had a winning streak going, and I really don’t know how I pulled that off, but I managed it,” he said. “It felt good to have the winning streak, but I really didn’t put any pressure on myself. I was like, you win some and lose some. I just didn’t lose, but I was waiting on it.”
Pell City head coach Jennifer Lee said that Harmon did whatever he had to do to be successful on the court.
“The last few years, he has played the No.5 spot for us, and he was very consistent,” Lee said. “You could count on him to be consistent and do whatever he had to do to win the match. He moved to No.3 for us this year. We were in a really tough section, and unfortunately, we didn’t make it out of it. I think he has a great opportunity to go get his education paid for.”
Gadsden State head coach Buster Stewart credits Pell City tennis pro Sarah Stewart for telling him about Harmon. Stewart, who has been at Gadsden State for 17 years, was impressed with what he saw from Harmon when he saw him play.
“He is very consistent, and hopefully, we can build on that,” Stewart said. “Hopefully, we can get some more power to his game and still keep that consistency.“
Harmon has been playing tennis since he was in seventh grade. Harmon said being cut from the basketball team gave him the opportunity to get involved in tennis. Harmon said he spent countless hours on the court throughout the past few years to give himself a chance to be the best tennis player that he could be.
“I practiced every day in the summer and on Saturdays,” he said. “During the school year, I will get to the tennis court around 2 p.m., and I wouldn’t leave until 5 or 6 p.m. It was fun.”
Harmon is going to Gadsden with hopes of accomplishing a lofty goal.
“I want to set another winning streak up there for the next two years,” he said.“
Harmon said he is grateful for the coaches that played a role in making this opportunity possible.
“I thank Coach (Amy) Funderberg, who was the coach when I first got started,” he said. “I thank Coach Lee, who has been my high school coach for the last few years. I also thank Sarah Stewart. She has been with me since the first day. She was my biggest influence, and she kept me going when I wanted to quit.