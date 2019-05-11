OXFORD -- Fayetteville High School’s softball team fell to Leroy 15-2 in five innings in the opening round of the Class 2A East Central Regional Tournament at Choccolocco Park on Friday.
The Lady Wolves took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.
Julie Shell reached first base on a Lady Bears’ error, allowing Natalie Ritchey to score. A sacrifice fly by Natalie Liner brought home Allye Buttram.
Leroy responded with six runs in the first and four more in the second to pull ahead 10-2.
Lady Bears eighth-grader Kayley Weaver drove in four of those runs, splitting them between a pair of doubles. After Weaver’s second double, the Lady Wolves sent Hana Green to the circle to relieve starter Jess Darling.
The Lady Bears added five runs in the bottom of the fourth to extend their advantage to 15-2.
Fayetteville faced Highland Home in the consolation round late Friday night and trailed 5-3 as of press time.
Talladega County Central
At Choccolocco Park in the 1A East Central Regional, the Lady Fighting Tigers picked up a pair of victories in the consolation bracket to remain alive in postseason play.
TC Central defeated Heritage Christian 11-1 and eked by Faith Christian 8-7 to set up a rematch from the opening round against Verbena, which bested the Lady Fighting Tigers 13-3 on Thursday.
A final score for the TC Central/Verbena matchup was unavailable as of press time.
Victory Christian
At Choccolocco Park in the 1A East Central Regional, the Lady Lions found themselves on both sides of a rout as their postseason dreams came to a halt.
Victory Christian opened the day with a 20-0 win over Autaugaville before falling to Verbena 15-1 in the second round of the consolation bracket.