Prep softball: Munford advances to regionals

Blair Darby lifted Munford past Handley15-8 in the elimination game of the Class 4A, Area 7 tournament at Cleburne County. With the win, Munford clinched a berth into the regional tournament as the team advanced to the area championship game.
Darby went 4-for-5 at the plate with two home runs, five RBIs, and four runs scored. Darby went deep in the third as she hit a 2-run homer and a solo home run in the sixth inning for the Lions.
Munford used a fast start to put the game out of reach. The Lions scored four runs in the first, two in the second and they scored five in the third to take an 11-1 lead.
Munford hit five home runs against Handley on Friday. Taylor Darby, Tamiya Curry, and Reagan Sanders went deep for the Lions.
Sanders went three for four at the plate with three RBIs and a run scored.
Taylor Darby and Madison Wade recorded two RBIs apiece for the Lions.
Khole Shears earned the win from the circle. Shears went five innings, allowing six runs on five hits and striking out three
The Lions fell to Cleburne County 7-0 in the championship game.
Munford opened the tournament with a 6-5 win over Handley in eight innings on Thursday.
Sanders scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Shears.
The Lions will compete in the regional tournament next week.