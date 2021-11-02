Prep softball: Lincoln's Mckynlee Young signs with Lurleen B. Wallace Community College

On Monday, Lincoln’s Mckynlee Young signed scholarship papers to play softball at Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia.
“I’m very excited,” Young said. “I always wanted to play college ball. ... I have played since I was four. It has always been my favorite sport to play and be around. It makes me happy, so I’m super excited about it.”
Young had an interest in five other schools, but said she knew L.B. Wallace was the place for her when she stepped on campus.
“When I started looking at colleges to go to, I had never heard of it or knew where it was or knew anything about it,” Young said. “My dad mentioned something to me about it, the softball coach said something to him. My niece Kamryn (Carr), who is currently down there playing, went down there for a visit, and I just fell in love. I liked it more than the schools that were my top choices. It just all came together.”
Young said signing before the season takes some burden off of her and allows her to just focus on being the best player that she can be for the Golden Bears.
“I know that I still have to be there for my team, “Young said. “I still have to play to the best of my ability to prove myself. I don’t feel like I have the pressure of everyone watching me, like if I mess up, there is a chance that I don’t get this opportunity. It’s a relief in that way, but I still have to be there for my team. I have to show up and be a leader.”
Young is one of the smallest players on the team, standing at 5-foot-1 and weighing only 107 pounds, but she is one of the most vital players on the field for the Golden Bears.
The shortstop said her size has never hindered her on the field. Last season, Young had 35 hits and 19 steals from the lead-off spot in the line. She had an on-base percentage of. 361.
“It never really affected me,” Young said. “I used to really like it. Kinsley Smith used to bat in front of me, so the pitcher used to have a hard time going from pitching to her to pitching to me. It always made it fun. When she comes up to bat they would back up, but when I came up they would come forward. That made me want to hit it hard, and it gave me the drive to do more stuff.”
Lincoln struggled last season as they finished with a 22-26 record. Young hopes that the Golden Bears can return to be one of the top teams in the state this season.
“I want to go all the way, and I hope the team feels the same way,” Young said. “We always have a pretty good softball team at Lincoln, and I hope that continues on. I hope we keep winning county tournaments and win the area. Last season, we moved into a new area, and it was much more difficult than we had the year before. I think we will do better this year if we keep on pushing.”