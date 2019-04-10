FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville High School’s softball team crushed Central Coosa 20-0 in three innings in the nightcap of a Class 2A, Area 8 doubleheader Wednesday.
The Lady Wolves defeated No. 9-ranked Vincent 3-0 prior to putting down the Lady Cougars in short order.
Against Central Coosa, Fayetteville went through the order twice in the bottom of the first and snagged a 13-0 lead to close out the frame.
“It was good for us,” Fayetteville head coach Leigh Holley said. “We didn’t really hit the ball as well as we wanted to in the first game today, so it gave us an opportunity to kind of bounce right back in the second ballgame, make some immediate changes and see if we can get some better results before we turn around and play tomorrow.”
The Lady Wolves added seven runs in the second as they cycled through the lineup a third time and went ahead 20-0.
Five Fayetteville players -- Natalie Ritchey, Allye Buttram, Emma Ray, Kathryn Holley and Natalie Liner -- scored three runs apiece. Julie Shell added a pair of runs, while Emma Poore, Brynlee Bassett and Maggie Grace Brooks each contributed a run.
Lady Wolves senior pitcher Jess Darling picked up the win in both games. Against Central Coosa, she spent one inning inside the circle with two strikeouts.
“Jess has been doing a really good job the past couple weeks of pitching a little bit more effectively,” Holley said. “We’ve been trying to up the number of first-pitch strikes that we’re throwing in the ballgame. She did that really well in the first inning (against Central Coosa) today, and I didn’t really see a point in us leaving her out there and putting more innings on her than we already had to. She had thrown seven innings earlier today (against Vincent).”
Fayetteville sophomore Hana Green relieved Darling and in two innings of work struck out two batters and walked two.
“Hana did do great today,” Holley said. “Her and I are still trying to get a good feel for each other, with me calling pitches for her to see what she really likes to throw the best. I’m proud of her. She’s really come in during a lot of innings for us this season when we needed her, and I’ve got big plans for her in the postseason. I think she’s going to make a little bit of noise.”
The Lady Wolves (10-6) previously defeated Vincent on March 13 in an 18-0 rout in which Holley said Fayetteville’s offense performed much better against a quality opponent.
“They’ve (Vincent) had a really good run this season,” Holley said. “I think they were 12-3 coming into tonight, so it’s big for us to beat a ranked team. It’s another area win for us. We have an opportunity to knock off Thorsby, who beat us here, next week and maybe force a coin toss and host that area tournament here. We’re one step closer to reaching our goals by beating Vincent today.”
Holley said the game against Vincent was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but rain forced the matchup to be rescheduled. She added she talked to her girls Tuesday about being able to handle the pressure of facing two area opponents in the same day.
“If we can’t win two area games back-to-back on a Wednesday afternoon, then how are we going to make it through our area tournament come May 1 and make it through that regional tournament a week and a half later?” she said. “It was a good start to the post-spring break stretch that we’re hitting.”