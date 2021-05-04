Prep softball: Childersburg wins area tournament championship

Childersburg High School’s softball team defeated Wellborn twice to win the Class 3A, Area 9 tournament on Saturday. The Tigers defeated the Panthers 8-0 in the first game of the tournament. In the championship game, Childersburg earned an 8-4 victory.
“It is fantastic,” Childersburg head coach Grant Maddox said. “We had a great crowd, we had a great turnout. It was a beautiful day for it. The girls brought a lot of energy, and this is what I expected from them. I told them before the game that this is where the hard work pays off. They came out here and took care of business.”
For the Tigers, this will be their first trip back to the regional tournament since 2014.
Childersburg used a big first inning to jump out a 5-0 lead against the Panthers.
Kennedy Burnette, Tamia Hancock, and Jahdyn Haynes each recorded an RBI in the first. Hannah Nicholson gave the Tigers a 5-0 lead with a two-run double to centerfield.
The Tigers lead increased to 7-0 in the second after Burnette hit a two-run bomb over the left-field wall.
“I was really nervous about it because I jammed my finger in the first game, so I didn’t think that I was going to do good,” Burnette said. “It was the 23rd home run of my career. It was my pitch, it was right down the middle. It was the perfect pitch to hit.”
Wellborn fought their way back in the game in the fourth and in the fifth inning. The Panthers got on the board on an RBI double by Brianna Wyatt.
In the fifth, Wellborn scored three runs off errors which cut the deficit down to 7-4. The Tigers, however, answered in the bottom half of the frame on an RBI single by Nicholson to increase the lead to 8-4.
Madison Brooks earned the win from the circle for the Tigers. The seventh-grader allowed seven hits and four runs while striking out five batters.
In the first game, Madison McGowen pitched a complete game shutout in the Tigers 8-0 win over Wellborn. McGowen only allowed three hits while striking out four batters.
“I had an awesome day,” McGowen said. “I only allowed three hits with no one getting to second base. It was great.”
Takayla Swain, La’Kenya Swain, and Nicholson each recorded two RBIs.
“It was fun, we needed it, and it was well deserved,” senior La’Kenya Swain said. “This was one of our goals at the beginning of the year.”
Wellborn had to play three games to reach the championship game. The Panthers defeated Saks twice to earn a spot in the regionals and the championship game.
“They fought hard right there at the end, but it was a long day,” Wellborn head coach Brenda Vinson said. “We played four games, but if we could’ve dug out four more runs, I would have been happy. I am proud of the girls, and I am proud of their effort.”