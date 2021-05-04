Prep softball: Area tournaments rescheduled due to inclement weather

Area tournaments for teams in The Daily Home coverage area have been rescheduled due to inclement weather. Several area teams were set to take the field on Monday and Tuesday, but those games were rained out and postponed until Wednesday and Thursday.
The top two schools from each area will advance to the regional tournament.
Pell City was also forced to push back the start of the 6A, Area 13 tournament. The Panthers will take on rival Oxford on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. The winner will take on the winner of Springville-Southside in the tournament semifinals. The championship game is set for Friday at 5:30 p.m.
Lincoln was another one of the teams that had to reschedule after being rained out on Tuesday. The Golden Bears will travel to take on Alexandria in the Class 5A, Area 11 tournament on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. The winner of that game will take on the winner of Moody –St. Clair County at 7:30 p.m. The championship game is set for Thursday at 6 p.m.
Talladega will travel to take on Central Clay County Wednesday at noon in the 5A, Area 8 tournament. The winner of that game will take on the winner of Sylacauga-Shelby County. The championship game of the one-day tournament is set to start at 4 p.m.
Munford takes on Handley on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the 4A, Area 7 tournament at Cleburne County. The winner of that game will take on Cleburne County. The championship game is set for Friday at 5 p.m.
B.B. Comer will take on county for Fayetteville in the first round of the 2A, Area 7 tournament in Vincent. The winner of that game will take on the winner of Vincent-Central Coosa at 6 p.m. The championship game is set for Friday at 4 p.m.
TC Central and Winterboro will try to keep their postseason hopes alive on Thursday in the 1A, Area 8 tournament in Woodland. The Fighting Tigers take on Wadley at 3 p.m. The Bulldogs take on Woodland at 3 p.m. The winners of those two games will square off in the semifinals at 4:30. The championship game of the one-day tournament is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Victory Christian will take on Jefferson Christian Academy on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the 1A, Area 11 tournament at Appalachian. The winner of that game will take on Appalachian in the semifinals at 4 p.m. The championship game is set for Friday at 4 p.m.
Two area teams have already won their respective tournament and qualified for the regionals. Childersburg defeated Wellborn to win the 3A, Area 9 tournament on Saturday. Ragland defeated Jacksonville Christian 15-0 and 16-9 to win the 1A, Area 10 championship game on Monday.