Prep soccer: Noah Brooks, Lincoln leads All-Talladega County team

The Lincoln High School boys soccer team had one of their best seasons in school history in 2021. The Golden Bears went 14-7-2 record which is the second-best record in program history. Lincoln also made history this season as they won their first-ever Talladega County championship this season. The Golden Bears went 3-0 in the tournament, which included a 3-0 win over Munford to clinch the county crown. Lincoln ended the season with a 1-0 loss to Leeds in the first round of the Class 4A-5A playoffs.
“As a coach going into the season, you know the shape of your season,” Duff said. “Honestly, it was a lot of question marks and uncertainty heading into the season. We lost a lot of talent the two years before that, and we kind of didn’t know what to expect. In the first game, we started three eighth-graders, and those three eighth-graders started the majority of the season for us. We got some good leadership from the five seniors that we had. We put some young guys around them and it ended up working out for us. … Overall, we had a very successful season.”
Lincoln’s stellar season didn’t go unnoticed as it had five players make the All-Talladega County Team, including the Player and Coach of the Year.
Noah Brooks was selected as the 4A-5A Talladega County Player of the Year.
Brooks scored eight goals and dished out eight assists on the season for the Golden Bears.
“Being Player of the Year is something that I have been wanting to do for four years,” Brooks said. “I’ve seen my friend Nick Pope make the all-state team, and I’ve seen all my friends do good. When I got voted (Player of the Year) that’s something that they didn’t get to do.”
Brooks didn’t lead the team in many categories, but Duff said it was the intangibles that made Brooks special.
“He brings the best out of everyone around him, especially everyone on our team,” Duff said. “You never had to question if he was bought in at practice, games, meetings, film, and all the things we do day in and day out. You never had to question that. He was always giving it 100 percent. He battled all year, finding out that his mom had cancer. He battled through that and taking her to chemo on Fridays. The best thing about him is when he was going to have to miss practice because he took his mom to chemo on a Friday, he called me and said, ‘coach can I come to practice?’ I said, ‘absolutely, you can come to practice.’ It was just that type of commitment, the above and beyond that made him so great.”
Lincoln’s Ethan Nabors, Jaylon Rivers, Brody Poss. and Ja’leel Harris earned all-county honors.
Duff was voted Coach of the Year by the county coaches.
“That accomplishment is my first, and it was very exciting when I found out,” Duff said. “It is a testament to the Lincoln soccer program and my players.
“Honestly, if I didn’t have them and the support that we have at Lincoln, the award wouldn’t be possible. My players are very special, and I love them. The two things that I say about them is that they are unique and they are different that’s why I love them so much. They do special things. It is nice for Lincoln soccer to have an award like that, but all the testament goes to the kids.”
A glimpse at the remaining All-Talladega County selections:
Sylacauga
Aubrey Elliott
Franklin Perez
Camden Faircloth
Talladega
Oswaldo Mendez
Mycahl Cardwell
Childersburg
DJ Truss
Munford
Dakota Frank