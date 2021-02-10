Prep roundup: Two local teams advance to area finals

The Winterboro boys advanced to the 1A, Area 8 Championship game on Friday night after their semifinal opponent, Wadley, forfeited.
Bulldogs coach Marty Holland said the forfeit was not related to COVID-19 issues but was instead due to lack of available players.
TALLADEGA 71, SHELBY COUNTY 26
Talladega’s duo of Trinity Webb and Cymarion Scales combined for 41 points to lead the Tigers to a 71-26 victory over Shelby County in the Class 5A, Area 8 semifinals on Tuesday night.
Webb scored nine of her 21 points in the first quarter to give Talladega a 15-13 lead headed into the second period. That’s when Scales really came to life offensively, adding 14 of her 20 points to give the Tigers a 18-point advantage at the break.
Eighth-grader Jakalynn Johnson scored a team-high nine points for Shelby County.
The area championship will take place on Friday night when the Tigers hosts Sylacauga. The last time these two teams met, Talladega claimed a 68-66 victory on the road after Webb sank two free throws with 0.2 seconds remaining in the game.
MUNFORD 65, CLEBURNE COUNTY 59
Munford junior Connor Morgan scored a team-high 26 points to lead the Lions to a 65-59 opening-round victory in the Class 4A, Area 9 tournament over Cleburne on Monday night.
Morgan did most of his damage behind the arc where he sank six of the Lions’ 10 3-pointers.
Munford junior Jaquan Anderson and senior Ja’isiam Tuck also finished in double figures with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
The Lions were eliminated from postseason play on Tuesday night when Munford fell to Anniston 71-33 in the Class 4A, Area 9 semifinals.