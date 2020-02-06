Prep roundup: TC Central, Winterboro girls advance to Class 1A, Area 9 tourney final

Talladega County Central advanced to the Class 1A, Area 9 Tournament championship game with a 60-31 win over Alabama School for the Deaf on Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Fighting Tigers will take on Winterboro in the title game tonight at 6. TC Central is 3-0 against the Lady Bulldogs this season.
“The girls did a good job of going out and getting command of the game tonight,” TC Central head coach Robert Duncan said. “We realized that we had to take care of this game to be afforded a chance to play in the championship. It is good to be back there again. As I stated to the girls after the game, just being there is not good enough for us. We have to take care of our business here at home. We will have to be on our ‘A’ game and we are looking forward to the challenge.”
The Lady Fighting Tigers jumped out to a 22-0 lead and enjoyed a 44-12 advantage at halftime.
Faith Johnson led the way for TC Central with 18 points. Johnson scored 12 in the opening period.
Alisha Morris scored 12 points, while Amiya Sillmon chipped in eight.
Alesia Jaramillo led ASD with 12 points.
The Lady Silent Warriors finished 12-14.
WINTERBORO 59, RAGLAND 49
At Howell’s Cove, Kya Brown scored 19 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs in the 1A, Area 9 Tournament semifinal.
With the win, Winterboro advanced to the area championship game for the 11th consecutive year.
Taniya Garrett also had a solid outing for Winterboro with 12 points. Jada Lawler recorded 11, while Amiya Garrett chipped in nine.
Sammie Day-Johns scored 32 points for Ragland.
The Lady Purple Devils closed the season 9-17.
BOYS
WINTERBORO 75, VICTORY CHR. 32
At Alpine, Winterboro cruised in the 1A, Area 9 Tournament semifinal.
The Bulldogs will face Ragland on Saturday at 5 p.m. in the area championship game. The teams split the season series, with both squads winning at home.
Ragland defeated TC Central 64-42 on Thursday to advance to the championship game.
Cameron Pointer led the way for the Bulldogs with 18 points. His backcourt mate, Kameron Edwards, scored 16. Brody Hamm finished with 11, while Brandon Dandridge chipped in 10.
Forest Williams led Victory with 11 points.
The Lions finished the season 6-16.