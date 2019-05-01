Talladega County Central High School’s softball team fell to Faith Academy 14-13 in the Class 1A, Area 8 tournament championship game Wednesday afternoon.
The Lady Fighting Tigers led 13-11 going into the bottom of the seventh inning. Faith Academy scored two runs on a line drive to left field to win the game.
TC Central defeated Winterboro twice in the tournament to earn a regional tournament berth.
The Lady Fighting Tigers won their first game of the area tournament, against Winterboro, 15-5. After falling to Faith Academy for its first loss of the event, TC Central defeated Winterboro 12-10 to clinch a berth into the championship game.
“We make the regionals most years, especially when they were at Troy,” TC Central head coach Acardia Garrett said. ”With this being my first year coaching, I didn’t want to break that trend.
“We had to battle through the area tournament. We lost a game to Faith (Tuesday). We had to come back out and play Winterboro. We beat them in the first game and we had to come back beat them again. We made enough plays in the Winterboro game to beat them, 12-10. That automatically put us at least at runner-up.
“We are excited about going to the regional tournament. I really want to work and get the softball program to a point where we can be looking past that.”
LINCOLN 10, TALLADEGA 0
The Lady Golden Bears on Tuesday defeated Talladega to advance to the 4A, Area 9 tournament championship game.
Lincoln will play Cleburne County in the title game today at 5 p.m.
Callie Smith earned the win. Smith allowed two hits and four walks while striking out four in five innings.
Justice Green went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Morgan Allison and Christavia Curry recorded two hits apiece. Curry also drove in a run.
McKinley Young hit a two-run double. Bailey Gower also recorded a double.
Emily Moncus had an RBI single for the Lady Golden Bears.
PELL CITY 3, PINSON VALLEY 2
Madeline Houk hit a walk-off single for the Lady Panthers in the 6A, Area 12 tournament Tuesday night.
Emily Butts earned the win. Butts allowed four hits and two runs while striking out three.
Houk went 3-for-4. Kelsey Watson and Emily Dulaney both recorded multiple hits for the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Panthers will play in the area title game tonight at 6.